5 Healthy Fall Foods You Should Be Eating, According to a Registered Dietician

Depending where you live, apple picking might be a favorite fall activity. Or perhaps you just enjoy the crunch of a perfect Honeycrisp or the subtle sweetness apples lend to baked goods. Either way, it turns out the old adage is true: an apple a day really is beneficial for your health. According to Ditkoff, fiber is the star of the show when it comes to apples, as they contain 4 grams per serving.” Diets rich in high-fiber foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and beans are tied to a lower risk for heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and even breast and colorectal cancers.” And definitely don’t peel before eating! “The skins of apples are rich in polyphenols and antioxidants that are known to help protect against oxidative stress, which is associated with many chronic diseases,” she adds.

