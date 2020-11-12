The 7 Healthiest Carb-Filled Foods to Eat, According to a Registered Dietitian

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As we head into the holiday season, my priorities are as follows: perfecting my pecan pie recipe, online gift shopping, and consuming all the carb-filled comfort foods I can get my sanitized hands on. Sound familiar? Good for you! Seriously—buying presents and baking desserts aside, nutrition experts agree: carbs are not bad for you.

“Over the years, carbs have gotten a bad reputation, while low-carb diets, such as Keto and Atkins, have become increasingly popular for their fast weight loss claims,” says Frances-Largeman-Roth, RDN, author of The Carb Lovers Diet Cookbook. “Carbs, however, are not only delicious, but they also provide some of the most beneficial nutrients that our bodies need to stay healthy, and can even help you stave off weight gain.”

In fact, Largeman-Roth says that eating more ​resistant starch—a carbohydrate that resists digestion—can help you feel more energized, less stressed, and more satiated, as well as steady your blood sugar levels. (And as a type 1 diabetic, I can 100 percent attest to that statement). Here are the seven healthiest carb-filled, resistant starch-rich foods that we should be eating every day, according to Largeman-Roth.