All the Health Benefits of Lentils You Should Know—Plus How to Eat More of Them

One of the biggest benefits of legumes and lentils is the high levels of fiber, which most people don’t get enough of in their diets. “Lentils are a complex carbohydrate that are super high in fiber, especially soluble fiber,” says Jennifer Hanway, a nutritionist and certified personal trainer. “Soluble fiber dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance that moves through the GI system and can help remove some substances related to high cholesterol.” In fact, brown lentils can provide nearly a day’s worth of fiber (26 grams) in just a single half cup serving, according to Hanway.