10 Recipe Ideas for Leftover Hard-Boiled Eggs
Deviled Eggs, Four Ways
Classic deviled eggs are the ultimate party favorite. But why not kick them up a notch at your next get together with some inventive toppings? This recipe starts with the same base (so you won’t have to do four times the work)—then you top each half with assorted garnishes, such as paprika, crumbled cooked bacon, chopped cooked asparagus, or chopped fresh herbs. Warning: You might want to double the recipe, because your guests are going to want to try (at least) one of each.
Get the recipe: Deviled Eggs, Four Ways
Curried Egg Salad Sandwich
If you’ve got just a few hard-boiled eggs left, the simplest fix is making an egg salad sandwich or two. Our recipe for curried egg salad calls for eight eggs and makes four servings. Halve or quarter the recipe, as needed, depending on the total number of eggs you’ve got. This quick and easy lunch tastes great with a few potato chips, or serve the sandwiches as a simple dinner with some fruit or chopped vegetables and hummus. You’ll just need some mayonnaise, curry powder, fresh chives, lettuce, and bread.
Get the recipe: Curried Egg Salad Sandwich
English-Muffin Egg Pizzas
Maybe you’ve tried making individual pizzas with pita bread, English muffins, or even tortillas. But rather than loading the treats up with pepperoni or sausage, put leftover hard-boiled eggs to work in this simple twist. Dress up English muffin halves with sliced tomatoes and eggs, top with shredded mozzarella, then broil until toasted and gooey. They make a pretty fantastic meal, but they’re also easy enough to cook for a mid-afternoon or after-school snack. And for days where you just feel like eating a slice of pizza for breakfast? Hey, we’re with you.
Get the recipe: English-Muffin Egg Pizzas
Cobb Salad With Garlic Vinaigrette
Quarter leftover cooked eggs and add them to this impressive composed salad, drizzled with a simple dressing of minced garlic, olive oil, and red wine vinegar. If you’re cooking for a crowd, serving the dish like this feels fancy. Or you can prepare the salad on individual plates for a more casual meal. And those colorful rows couldn’t get much tastier: Alongside the hard-boiled eggs, you’ve got a delightful combination of halved cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, crunchy watercress, cooked shrimp, and chunks of buttery soft avocado. Ready to dig in?
Get the recipe: Cobb Salad with Garlic Vinaigrette
Sliced-Egg Sandwich With Herb Mayonnaise
You might be asking: Why do I need yet another recipe for a basic egg salad sandwich? Well, this isn’t just any sandwich. And our method here cuts way down on calories while simultaneously providing a big boost in flavor. First, you’ll make a fresh herb mayo with chopped flat-leaf parsley. By spreading that over both slices of bread, rather than mixing it with mashed eggs, and layering the sliced hard-boiled eggs with crunchy, peppery watercress, you’ve got a fresh, filling sandwich that won’t weigh you down.
Get the recipe: Sliced-Egg Sandwich With Herb Mayonnaise
Egg Salad Tea Sandwiches
These light bites fit the bill for a brunch or afternoon party, and they’re a smart way to disguise leftover hard-boiled eggs anytime. We have a straightforward recipe that’s really more of a template: Add sliced cucumbers, or pinches of green-leaf or alfalfa sprouts. Thinly sliced radishes could add a little bit of a kick, while diced red or green peppers would lend some crunch. See? The sky’s the limit. Arranging a few different sandwiches on a platter will create the illusion that you’ve fussed a bit over the food.
Get the recipe: Egg Salad Tea Sandwiches
Salad Niçoise Lettuce Cups
Getting a little bored with the usual salad? For a fun twist, serve canned white tuna and coarsely chopped hard-boiled eggs over romaine lettuce leaves, which act as a crunchy cup for the nutritious, protein-rich toppings. All you’ll need, in addition to leftover hard-boiled eggs, is two cans of tuna, the lettuce, grated Parmesan cheese, freshly ground pepper, and a bottle of Caesar salad dressing. The salad cups are a salty and satisfying meal on their own. To pack the cups for lunch, bring each component in a separate container and prepare just before you’re ready to eat.
Get the recipe: Salad Niçoise Lettuce Cups
Deviled Eggs
For anybody hunting for that picture-perfect deviled egg recipe, look no further. This is destined to be your new go-to. What gives our spiced-up Deviled Eggs that classic but delightfully tangy flavor? Minced tarragon, a bit of mustard and a dash of hot sauce mixed in with the yolk, in addition to the typical mayonnaise. The finished deviled eggs keep in the fridge for up to two days, but make them the morning you plan to serve them for ultimate freshness. Once they’re on the serving tray, dust the eggs with a bit of paprika.
Get the recipe: Deviled Eggs
Smoked Salmon and Egg Canapes
These lovely and delicious canapés require only one hard-boiled egg for a whole batch (or two, if you double the recipe for a larger party). When shopping, don’t confuse smoked salmon with lox—though the two terms are often used interchangeably, the latter is actually brined in salt rather than cold-smoked. To prepare, top pumpernickel slices with a spread made from mayonnaise, chopped egg, and minced gherkins, then garmish with smoked salmon for an easy yet upscale appetizer. (Or a very simple supper that’s essentially an open-faced sandwich.)
Get the recipe: Smoked Salmon and Egg Canapes
Pickled Tuna-Salad Sandwiches
On the surface, this childhood favorite looks just like the version you remember, Wonder Bread and all. But sandwiched between those slices is a surprisingly grown-up version, which benefits from hard-boiled eggs, canned tuna, pickle relish, and fresh flat-leaf parsley. Even with its jazzed-up ingredients, though, the meal’s ready in 10 minutes flat. Try the mixture on wheat bread, if you prefer, and serve the sandwiches alongside potato chips for some crunch. Keep in mind while you’re shopping that the best canned tuna is troll- or pole-caught; both uphold sustainable fishing practices, as compared to tuna caught in nets.
Get the recipe: Pickled Tuna-Salad Sandwiches