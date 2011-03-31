Classic deviled eggs are the ultimate party favorite. But why not kick them up a notch at your next get together with some inventive toppings? This recipe starts with the same base (so you won’t have to do four times the work)—then you top each half with assorted garnishes, such as paprika, crumbled cooked bacon, chopped cooked asparagus, or chopped fresh herbs. Warning: You might want to double the recipe, because your guests are going to want to try (at least) one of each.



