12 Easy Ground Turkey Recipes for Busy Nights

By Dawn Perry and Lisa Milbrand
Updated August 04, 2021
Credit: RAYMOND HOM/Getty Images

Ground turkey is healthier than beef, less pricey than lamb—and, as you'll see from these recipes, fast-cooking and versatile, too.

Try a few of these easy ground turkey recipes to make your weeknights easier (and learn more about how to prep ground turkey properly).

Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Turkey-Rosemary Bolognese

Credit: Brie Passano
get the recipe

This tasty pasta dish comes together quickly.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Turkey and Feta Flat Bread

Credit: Raymond Hom
get the recipe

This easy pizza-like flat bread comes together quickly with storebought pizza dough.

3 of 12

Turkey-and-Rice Meatballs

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
get the recipe

These tasty meatballs make a fast and easy weeknight meal.

Advertisement

4 of 12

Pasta With Turkey and Broccoli

Credit: Raymond Hom
get the recipe

Quickly sautéing ground turkey in a splash of olive oil with garlic, fennel seed, and red pepper flakes creates a pasta sauce that's every bit as savory and satisfying as many that require twice as much effort. Another trick? Preparing the broccoli in the same pot as your pasta keeps the process streamlined and means fewer dishes need to be cleaned.

5 of 12

Turkey Empanadas With Salad

Credit: Raymond Hom
get the recipe

Raisins and olives tucked inside give these tasty pastry pockets an unexpected touch of briny sweetness.

6 of 12

Turkey Meat Loaf With Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans

Credit: Raymond Hom
get the recipe

Ground turkey lightens up this comfort-food classic; top with barbecue sauce instead of ketchup if you prefer a smoky flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Turkey Sloppy Joes With Coleslaw

Credit: Raymond Hom
Get the Recipe

A mix of tomato sauce, barbecue sauce, and Worcestershire ensures the sandwich is juicy and flavorful.

8 of 12

Turkey-Barley Vegetable Soup

Credit: Raymond Hom
get the recipe

Add the spinach just before serving to preserve its bright color and fresh flavor.

9 of 12

Turkey-Chorizo Tacos

Credit: Raymond Hom
get the recipe

Chopped spicy Spanish sausage perks up mild ground turkey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Eggs With Turkey Breakfast Sausage and Fruit

Credit: Raymond Hom
Get The Recipe

Make your own delicious sausage patties in minutes by combining ground turkey with maple syrup, sage, and thyme.

RELATED: 14 Easy Breakfast Recipes

11 of 12

Turkey Fried Rice

Credit: Raymond Hom
get the recipe

Chock-full of colorful veggies, this dish gets a boost from hoisin sauce and rice vinegar.

12 of 12

Thai Turkey Salad

Credit: Raymond Hom
get the recipe

Crispy, crunchy, sweet, and tart, this salad will surprise you with its range of flavors and textures.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Dawn Perry and Lisa Milbrand