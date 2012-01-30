12 Easy Ground Turkey Recipes for Busy Nights
Ground turkey is healthier than beef, less pricey than lamb—and, as you'll see from these recipes, fast-cooking and versatile, too.
Try a few of these easy ground turkey recipes to make your weeknights easier (and learn more about how to prep ground turkey properly).
Turkey-Rosemary Bolognese
This tasty pasta dish comes together quickly.
Turkey and Feta Flat Bread
This easy pizza-like flat bread comes together quickly with storebought pizza dough.
Turkey-and-Rice Meatballs
These tasty meatballs make a fast and easy weeknight meal.
Pasta With Turkey and Broccoli
Quickly sautéing ground turkey in a splash of olive oil with garlic, fennel seed, and red pepper flakes creates a pasta sauce that's every bit as savory and satisfying as many that require twice as much effort. Another trick? Preparing the broccoli in the same pot as your pasta keeps the process streamlined and means fewer dishes need to be cleaned.
Turkey Empanadas With Salad
Raisins and olives tucked inside give these tasty pastry pockets an unexpected touch of briny sweetness.
Turkey Meat Loaf With Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans
Ground turkey lightens up this comfort-food classic; top with barbecue sauce instead of ketchup if you prefer a smoky flavor.
Turkey Sloppy Joes With Coleslaw
A mix of tomato sauce, barbecue sauce, and Worcestershire ensures the sandwich is juicy and flavorful.
Turkey-Barley Vegetable Soup
Add the spinach just before serving to preserve its bright color and fresh flavor.
Turkey-Chorizo Tacos
Chopped spicy Spanish sausage perks up mild ground turkey.
Eggs With Turkey Breakfast Sausage and Fruit
Make your own delicious sausage patties in minutes by combining ground turkey with maple syrup, sage, and thyme.
RELATED: 14 Easy Breakfast Recipes
Turkey Fried Rice
Chock-full of colorful veggies, this dish gets a boost from hoisin sauce and rice vinegar.
Thai Turkey Salad
Crispy, crunchy, sweet, and tart, this salad will surprise you with its range of flavors and textures.