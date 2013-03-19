11 Fresh Green Bean Recipes

By Real Simple
Updated June 27, 2016
Gentl & Hyers
Steamed green beans a bore? Jazz up your standard side with these tasty recipes.
Green Beans With Bacon Vinaigrette

Toss the green beans with a warm dressing of softened shallots, cider vinegar, and crisp bacon.

Garlicky Green Beans With Pine Nuts

Toasted pine nuts give green beans a nutty crunch.

Green Beans With Pecans and Maple Vinaigrette

You can make this side dish ahead of time: Toast the pecans, cook the green beans, and make the vinaigrette up to a day in advance, then combine before serving.

Green Beans With Roasted Nuts and Cranberries

Dried cranberries add a sweetness that complements the earthy roasted nuts in this dish.

Green Bean Salad With Mustard Vinaigrette

Perk up crisp-tender beans with a quick dressing made with Dijon mustard, sherry vinegar, and olive oil.

Green Beans With Almond-and-Lemon Brown Butter

Make an easy brown butter sauce with lemon juice and toasted almonds to bring blanched green beans to life.

Green Beans With Caramelized Onion Vinaigrette

Sprinkle with grated orange zest before serving to add an unexpected citrus note.

Green Beans With Honey-Mustard Glaze

The sweet and tangy syrup—with mustard seeds, honey, and rice vinegar—takes just a few minutes to make.

Green Beans With Mushrooms and Crispy Onion Rings

This shortcut recipe stars sautéed mushrooms, lightly fried onions, and a creamy sauce.

Green Bean Salad With Walnuts, Fennel, and Goat Cheese

For a great make-ahead option, serve this simple salad—it’s delicious at room temperature or chilled.

Green Bean and Pasta Salad

Bulk up the veggies with beans and cooked penne for a salad that’s hearty enough to be a meal.

