11 Fresh Green Bean Recipes
Green Beans With Bacon Vinaigrette
Toss the green beans with a warm dressing of softened shallots, cider vinegar, and crisp bacon.
Get the recipe.
Garlicky Green Beans With Pine Nuts
Toasted pine nuts give green beans a nutty crunch.
Get the recipe.
Green Beans With Pecans and Maple Vinaigrette
You can make this side dish ahead of time: Toast the pecans, cook the green beans, and make the vinaigrette up to a day in advance, then combine before serving.
Get the recipe.
Green Beans With Roasted Nuts and Cranberries
Dried cranberries add a sweetness that complements the earthy roasted nuts in this dish.
Get the recipe.
Green Bean Salad With Mustard Vinaigrette
Perk up crisp-tender beans with a quick dressing made with Dijon mustard, sherry vinegar, and olive oil.
Get the recipe.
Green Beans With Almond-and-Lemon Brown Butter
Make an easy brown butter sauce with lemon juice and toasted almonds to bring blanched green beans to life.
Get the recipe.
Green Beans With Caramelized Onion Vinaigrette
Sprinkle with grated orange zest before serving to add an unexpected citrus note.
Get the recipe.
Green Beans With Honey-Mustard Glaze
The sweet and tangy syrup—with mustard seeds, honey, and rice vinegar—takes just a few minutes to make.
Get the recipe.
Green Beans With Mushrooms and Crispy Onion Rings
This shortcut recipe stars sautéed mushrooms, lightly fried onions, and a creamy sauce.
Get the recipe.
Green Bean Salad With Walnuts, Fennel, and Goat Cheese
For a great make-ahead option, serve this simple salad—it’s delicious at room temperature or chilled.
Get the recipe.
Green Bean and Pasta Salad
Bulk up the veggies with beans and cooked penne for a salad that’s hearty enough to be a meal.
Get the recipe.