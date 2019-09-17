General Mills Just Recalled Gold Medal Flour Due to Potential E. coli Contamination

Image zoom goldmedalflour.com

General Mills announced yesterday a nationwide voluntary recall of its five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour with a better if used by date of September 6, 2020.

These bags of flour are being recalled because E. coli O26 was found in the product during a sampling of five-pound bags. No other bags with other better if used by dates are affected.

According to the report issued by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), “E. coli O26 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration. Seniors, the very young, and persons with compromised immune systems are the most susceptible to foodborne illness.”

General Mills is announcing a recall of 5 pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour with a better if used by date of Sept. 6, 2020 for potential presence of E. coli. Consumers should return or discard the product https://t.co/8RiEnqoOy8 pic.twitter.com/Pbb99kMrid — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) September 17, 2019

The good news? General Mills has not yet received any direct reports from consumers confirming illnesses related to this product. Still, we strongly recommend you check your pantry for the potentially contaminated flour—and if you have purchased this product, discard it immediately. Those affected by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 or visit www.generalmills.com/flour for additional assistance.

Per the FDA, any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician. Anyone diagnosed by a physician as having an illness related to E. coli O26 is also urged to contact state and local public health authorities.

