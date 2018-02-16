Free Cupcakes at Sam’s Club This Weekend Only
To celebrate the company's new membership plans, Sam's Club plans to give away more than 350,000 cupcakes this weekend.
ICYMI, Sam’s Club announced something huge this week. Hint: they’ve simplified their membership tiers with one big benefit. And to celebrate, there will be cupcakes. More cupcakes than you can count.
This Saturday, February 17, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sam’s Club will be giving away more than 350,000 cupcakes. It’s a celebration of the announcement from earlier this week about free shipping for Plus members and as a nod of recognition to all its members.
The wholesale club is not messing around with mini cupcakes; there will be full-size chocolate and vanilla cupcakes to give shoppers their sugar fix for the weekend.
To sign up (or upgrade your membership), head to your local Sam’s Club or samsclub.com.
RELATED: Aldi is Testing Out In-Store Bakeries
Looks like you can have your cake and eat it, too. While supplies last, of course.