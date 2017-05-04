A Major Bagel Chain Is Now Serving Coffee-Spiked Bagels

If your idea of a perfect breakfast is a fresh bagel and a hot cup of coffee, listen up: Einstein Bros. Bagels just created your new favorite treat. Earlier today, May 4, the company launched the Espresso Buzz Bagel, packed with 32mg of caffeine and 13 grams of protein. That’s the equivalent of drinking about one-third of a cup of coffee—so while you may still want to fill up your mug, the bagel will give you an added burst of energy.

The launch of the new bagel is part of the company’s new line of Boosted Bagels, which also features a sweet Cherry Chia Bagel, topped with oats and packed with omega-3s, and a Savory Parm Bagel boasting 12 grams of protein, versus a standard bagel which has about 10 grams.

Excited about the new bagels, but not sure how to top them? Einstein's has also added three new egg sandwiches to their menu, specifically designed to complement the new bagels. The Espresso Buzz Bagel & Bacon Sandwich features brown sugar bacon, eggs, cheddar, and butter; the Cherry Chia Ham & Swiss Sandwich has smoked ham, eggs, Swiss cheese, and butter; and the Hot Parm & Bacon Sandwich, made on a Savory Parm bagel, is filled with bacon, eggs, and a hot Parmesan schmear.

To top it all off, the company is giving a free Espresso Buzz bagel and cream cheese to any nurse who stops by a participating location on Thursday, May 11, 2017. They’ll need to be wearing scrubs or show an ID.

“When the launch of Boosted Bagels coincided with National Nurses Week, we knew it was the perfect opportunity to thank a group of people who give others a boost when they need it most,” Kerry Coyne, Einstein Bros. Bagels SVP of Marketing, R&D, and Catering, said in a statement. “We hope the nation’s nearly four million nurses take us up on our offer for a free Espresso Buzz Bagel and shmear to jumpstart their day or give them a boost after a long night on the job.”