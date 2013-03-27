18 of the Easiest-Ever Eggplant Recipes

Eggplant is the best kind of vegetable, which is to say, it's a multi-tasker that can take on many different (and delicious) forms. It can stand up to being grilled or fried, tastes bomb when breaded, and lives its best life when roasted, stewed, or sauteed. Eggplant works in everything from Italian to Asian to Israeli recipes. Bonus: It makes a tasty dip and works as a substitute for meat, too.

One of the most popular varieties of eggplant in America resembles a long pear-shaped zucchini, with glossy skin and a deep purple color. The flesh inside is beige-colored and spongy in consistency with seeds. Choose eggplants that have a firm, smooth, and shiny skin and feel heavy for their size. They should be free of discoloration, bumps, and bruises, which indicates that the veggie's been damaged and could be decayed. Eggplants are also available in plenty of other sizes and colors, including lavender, green, orange, and yellow.

The nightshade veggie packs a host of vitamins and minerals, including fiber, vitamin B, copper, vitamin K, and folate, plus it contains phytonutrients and plenty of antioxidants. It's easy to prepare and tastes divine good when done right—try one of these easy eggplant recipes and you'll be part of the purple gang in no time.

