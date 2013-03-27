18 of the Easiest-Ever Eggplant Recipes
Eggplant is the best kind of vegetable, which is to say, it's a multi-tasker that can take on many different (and delicious) forms. It can stand up to being grilled or fried, tastes bomb when breaded, and lives its best life when roasted, stewed, or sauteed. Eggplant works in everything from Italian to Asian to Israeli recipes. Bonus: It makes a tasty dip and works as a substitute for meat, too.
One of the most popular varieties of eggplant in America resembles a long pear-shaped zucchini, with glossy skin and a deep purple color. The flesh inside is beige-colored and spongy in consistency with seeds. Choose eggplants that have a firm, smooth, and shiny skin and feel heavy for their size. They should be free of discoloration, bumps, and bruises, which indicates that the veggie's been damaged and could be decayed. Eggplants are also available in plenty of other sizes and colors, including lavender, green, orange, and yellow.
The nightshade veggie packs a host of vitamins and minerals, including fiber, vitamin B, copper, vitamin K, and folate, plus it contains phytonutrients and plenty of antioxidants. It's easy to prepare and tastes divine good when done right—try one of these easy eggplant recipes and you'll be part of the purple gang in no time.
Roasted Eggplant With Miso and Sesame Seeds
In this Asian-inspired recipe, the eggplants roast at high heat,making the outside skin crispy and the inside succulent. The rich miso dressing gives it a salty umami flavor that’s sure to be a crowd pleaser. Serve alongside a piece of fish or meat for an easy and impressive meal.
Eggplant Parmesan Rollatini
Give eggplant parmesan a twist—literally—by rolling the ricotta mixture inside each pre-baked eggplant slice before topping with marinara sauce and freshly grated mozzarella. It has all the cheesy, sauce-y goodness you’d expect from lasagna, but without the heaviness of pasta noodles. Bake until browned and bubbly, then serve warm to guests.
Roasted Eggplant and Olive Pasta Salad
Who doesn’t love pasta salad? Salty olives and feta cheese combined with fresh tomatoes, chewy pasta, and tender cubes of roasted eggplant make this the perfect satisfying and healthy lunch or dinner. The longer it sits, the more the flavors meld together, so make extra and eat well all week long!
Grilled Eggplant and Smoked Mozzarella Melts
For those days when you’re just craving a sandwich, this open-faced melt will do the trick. Grilling thick slices of country bread and melting mozzarella over the top elevates the humble sammie into an elegant meal you would be proud to serve to anyone (or keep all to yourself).
Eggplant Caviar
For a fun alternative to salsa or hummus, serve this dip made from roasted eggplant, onion, garlic, and parsley.
Fettuccine With Spinach, Ricotta, and Grilled Eggplant
The ricotta will soften a little as it comes into contact with the warm pasta, adding a little creaminess to the final dish.
Halibut With Grilled Eggplant Salad
For a no-fuss meal, grill the fish and eggplant together, then drizzle with a no-cook dressing of rice vinegar, ginger, jalapeño, and soy sauce.
Bulgur Wheat Salad With Tomato and Eggplant
Nutty and nutritious, bulgur bulks up this simple side dish with tender slices of baked eggplant.
Tortellini With Eggplant and Peppers
Using only one large skillet, this vegetarian one-pot meal makes cleanup a snap. That, combined with its nutritious ingredients (eggplant and peppers), translates to a winning dish for the whole family.
Eggplant and Tofu Stir-Fry
Add a sliced chili to this vegetarian stir-fry for a boost of heat.
Spicy Eggplant With Cauliflower and Basil
Red curry paste provides the heat in an Asian-inspired vegetarian meal.
Eggplant Pasta Salad
This picnic-ready salad is loaded with ingredients that pack a punch, including capers, pine nuts, and sautéed tomatoes and eggplant.
Curried Eggplant With Tomatoes and Basil
Serve this fresh, summery dish with plain yogurt to balance out the warming curry sauce.
Eggplant Lasagna With Herbed Ricotta and Asiago
Broiled eggplant slices stand in for traditional noodles in this meatless make-ahead dish.
Penne With Tomatoes, Eggplant, and Mozzarella
Instead of basil, sprinkle with fresh mint for an unexpected hint of cool, tingly flavor.
Grilled Eggplant Provolone
Eggplant halves become the main attraction when grilled and topped with melted, bubbly provolone cheese.
Roasted Baby Eggplant
Stuff the eggplant with lemons, garlic, and oregano to allow their pungent flavors to permeate the entire dish.
Ratatouille
This rustic French classic is chock-full of healthy summer veggies, including zucchini, bell peppers, tomatoes, and—of course—eggplant.
