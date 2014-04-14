10 Easy Avocado Recipes

By Lindsay Hunt
Updated May 02, 2014
Holy guacamole, you can do a lot with avocados. Delicious on everything from salmon to sweet potatoes (and full of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats), they're simply smashing.

Tofu and Avocado Rice Bowl

Sliced red chilies add a burst of color and heat to this hearty meal-in-a-bowl.

Salmon, Green Beans, and Avocado

Flake any leftover salmon and chop any leftover beans, then add to greens for an easy and filling salad.

Beet, Potato, and Avocado Salad

Minimize cleanup by roasting the beets, potatoes, and fennel on a single rimmed baking sheet.

Avocado Caprese Burgers

No time to make guacamole? Make an equally delicious burger topping by mashing an avocado with a handful of chopped basil leaves.

Shrimp and Avocado Nachos

Adding shrimp to this 20-minute appetizer allows it to double as a light meal.

Chopped Salad With Avocado Dressing

Toss this salad with creamy homemade dressing for avocado flavor in every bite.

Loaded Baked Sweet Potato

Give baked sweet potatoes a delicious makeover by adding crunchy pecans, creamy goat cheese, and ripe avocado slices. The combination of toppings make it hearty enough for a meal. If you’re short on time, pierce the potatoes with a fork and cook in the microwave, which will significantly decrease their cook time.

Avocado, Prosciutto, and Egg Open-Faced Sandwich

Who says eggs are just for breakfast? This versatile dish works at any time of day.

Glazed Chicken With Citrus Salad

Combine honey and fresh orange juice to make a sweet and tangy glaze for chicken legs.

Bacon, Avocado, and Egg Salad

In the mood for a sandwich? Serve this take on egg salad betweens slices of crunchy whole-grain bread.

