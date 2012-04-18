Creative Deviled Egg Recipes

By Dawn Perry
Updated March 27, 2015
One easy recipe and three adventurous variations to fire up the classic finger food.
Easy Deviled Eggs

This retro hors d'oeuvre never fails to please; a dash of fresh lemon juice in the egg filling adds a bright zing.

Wasabi and Sesame Deviled Eggs

Give the classic a spicy Japanese twist by mixing in fiery wasabi paste and garnishing with black sesame seeds.

Crab and Chive Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs go upscale with the addition of lump crabmeat and fresh chives.

Two-Chili Deviled Eggs

Ground chipotle chili pepper adds a nice hit of smoky flavor to the eggs.

