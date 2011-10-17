11 Cranberry Sauce Recipes
Fresh Cranberry and Apple Relish
Toasted walnuts and chopped Granny Smith apples balance out tart cranberries in this crunchy relish.
Jellied Cranberry-Ginger Sauce
Freshly grated ginger adds a slightly spicy kick.
Fig and Cranberry Compote
Dried figs, honey, and cardamom flavor this unique take on an American classic.
Warm Apricot-Cranberry Sauce
Make this version extra fruity by adding fresh orange juice and apricot preserves.
Apple-Cranberry Sauce
Simmer the cranberries in apple cider and sugar until the berries burst and the sauce thickens—about 20 minutes total.
Cranberry-Pear Chutney
A minced jalapeño adda a subtle kick to a sweet-tart condiment.
Raw Cranberry Relish
Finely chop the ingredients in a food processor in this easy no-cook recipe.
Bourbon-Cranberry Compote
This boozy sauce requires just four ingredients and five minutes of hands-on time.
Cranberry and Orange Relish
Fresh cilantro, grated ginger, and orange marmalade add extra zest.
Cranberries With Apples and Brandy
Combine all the ingredients in a heatproof dish, then cover and bake in the oven until the fruit is soft for a virtually prep-free dish.
Cranberry Sauce
Using marmalade to flavor the cranberries is a quick way to add a sweet, complex dimension to a traditionally boring side dish.
