11 Cranberry Sauce Recipes

September 27, 2016
Con Poulos
Can it with the store-bought version—try one of these refreshing (and simple) renditions instead.
Fresh Cranberry and Apple Relish

Con Poulos

Toasted walnuts and chopped Granny Smith apples balance out tart cranberries in this crunchy relish.

Get the recipe.

Jellied Cranberry-Ginger Sauce

Mikkel Vang

Freshly grated ginger adds a slightly spicy kick.

Get the recipe.

Fig and Cranberry Compote

Con Poulos

Dried figs, honey, and cardamom flavor this unique take on an American classic.

Get the recipe.

Warm Apricot-Cranberry Sauce

 Kate Merker

Make this version extra fruity by adding fresh orange juice and apricot preserves.

Get the recipe.

Apple-Cranberry Sauce

Jose Picayo

Simmer the cranberries in apple cider and sugar until the berries burst and the sauce thickens—about 20 minutes total.

Get the recipe.

Cranberry-Pear Chutney

Dana Gallagher

A minced jalapeño adda a subtle kick to a sweet-tart condiment.

Get the recipe.

Raw Cranberry Relish

Marcus Nilsson

Finely chop the ingredients in a food processor in this easy no-cook recipe.

Get the recipe.

Bourbon-Cranberry Compote

Gentl & Hyers

This boozy sauce requires just four ingredients and five minutes of hands-on time.

Get the recipe.

Cranberry and Orange Relish

Justin Bernhaut

Fresh cilantro, grated ginger, and orange marmalade add extra zest.

Get the recipe.

Cranberries With Apples and Brandy

Susie Cusher

Combine all the ingredients in a heatproof dish, then cover and bake in the oven until the fruit is soft for a virtually prep-free dish.

Get the recipe.

Cranberry Sauce

Jim Franco

Using marmalade to flavor the cranberries is a quick way to add a sweet, complex dimension to a traditionally boring side dish.

Get the recipe.

