13 Refreshing Citrus Recipes
James Wojcik
Citrus is often just what you need to give dinner—or dessert—an extra kick of flavor. Try these 13 recipes for chicken, salads, fish, and more.
Thyme and Lime Lemonade
James Wojcik
Spruce up plain lemonade with sprigs of fresh thyme and a dose of lime juice. Turn the drink into a cocktail by stirring in vodka.
Get the recipe.
Chili-Lime Snap Peas
Anna Williams
Crispy Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Lime and Cilantro
Danny Kim
Bake sweet potato wedges with lime zest and olive oil for a healthier, heartier version of French fries.
Get the recipe.
Lime and Soy-Glazed Chicken With Cabbage Slaw
Christopher Baker
Try a new take on chicken dinner. Coat chicken in soy sauce, lime juice, and brown sugar and serve with zesty red cabbage slaw.
Get the recipe.
Pork Chops and Cotija Corn Puree With Radish, Cucumber, and Lime Salad
Gentl & Hyers
Perfect for a poolside dinner or patio party, this plate pairs pork chops with wedges of radish, slices of cucumber, and cheesy corn puree.
Get the recipe.
Chili-Garlic Shrimp Noodle Bowl
Sang An
For a pasta night with Asian flavor, swap in soba noodles for spaghetti, and chili-garlic sauce for marinara.
Get the recipe.
Coconut-Lime Cookies
Joseph De Leo
Coconut and lime were meant to be together. These cookies, flavored with agave, lime zest, and shredded coconut, can be dipped in melted white chocolate or served plain.
Get the recipe.
Strawberry-Thyme Lemonade
Danny Kim
Celebrate the best of summer with a drink dedicated to fresh, fruity flavors. Prepare ahead of time so the lemonade has time to chill.
Get the recipe.
Lemon-Garlic Dressing
Paul Sirisalee
Add some citrus to your salads with this dressing you can whip up in less than five minutes. It will keep in the fridge for up to five days.
Get the recipe.
Chopped Salad With Lemon-Pepper Buttermilk Dressing
David Meredith
Halibut With Spicy Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette
Yunhee Kim
Serve halibut with potatoes and kale, doused in lemony vinaigrette. The dressing also goes well with scallops, shrimp, and vegetables.
Get the recipe.
Lemon-Pepper Chicken Thighs With Farro Salad
José Picayo
Farro, a nutritious whole grain, complements asparagus, mint leaves, and feta in this salad and chicken dish.
Get the recipe.
Lemon Curd
Christopher Baker
If you’re not using it as a cake filling, spread homemade lemon curd on scones, toast, or pancakes.
Get the recipe.
