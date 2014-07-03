13 Refreshing Citrus Recipes

December 11, 2017
James Wojcik

Citrus is often just what you need to give dinner—or dessert—an extra kick of flavor. Try these 13 recipes for chicken, salads, fish, and more.

Thyme and Lime Lemonade

James Wojcik

Spruce up plain lemonade with sprigs of fresh thyme and a dose of lime juice. Turn the drink into a cocktail by stirring in vodka.

Chili-Lime Snap Peas

Anna Williams

Crispy Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Lime and Cilantro

Danny Kim
Bake sweet potato wedges with lime zest and olive oil for a healthier, heartier version of French fries.

Lime and Soy-Glazed Chicken With Cabbage Slaw

Christopher Baker
Try a new take on chicken dinner. Coat chicken in soy sauce, lime juice, and brown sugar and serve with zesty red cabbage slaw.

Pork Chops and Cotija Corn Puree With Radish, Cucumber, and Lime Salad

Gentl & Hyers
Perfect for a poolside dinner or patio party, this plate pairs pork chops with wedges of radish, slices of cucumber, and cheesy corn puree.

Chili-Garlic Shrimp Noodle Bowl

Sang An
For a pasta night with Asian flavor, swap in soba noodles for spaghetti, and chili-garlic sauce for marinara.

Coconut-Lime Cookies

Joseph De Leo

Coconut and lime were meant to be together. These cookies, flavored with agave, lime zest, and shredded coconut, can be dipped in melted white chocolate or served plain.

Strawberry-Thyme Lemonade

Danny Kim
Celebrate the best of summer with a drink dedicated to fresh, fruity flavors. Prepare ahead of time so the lemonade has time to chill.

Lemon-Garlic Dressing

Paul Sirisalee
Add some citrus to your salads with this dressing you can whip up in less than five minutes. It will keep in the fridge for up to five days.

Chopped Salad With Lemon-Pepper Buttermilk Dressing

David Meredith

Halibut With Spicy Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette

Yunhee Kim
Serve halibut with potatoes and kale, doused in lemony vinaigrette. The dressing also goes well with scallops, shrimp, and vegetables.

Lemon-Pepper Chicken Thighs With Farro Salad

José Picayo
Farro, a nutritious whole grain, complements asparagus, mint leaves, and feta in this salad and chicken dish.

Lemon Curd

Christopher Baker
If you’re not using it as a cake filling, spread homemade lemon curd on scones, toast, or pancakes.

