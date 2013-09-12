10 Easy Butternut Squash Recipes

By Charlyne Mattox and Lindsay Hunt
Updated October 13, 2017
Think it's only good for soup (or Thanksgiving)? Squash any preconceived notions and see how versatile butternut can be.
Creamy Butternut Squash and Parsnip Soup

Stir in lime juice just before serving for a bright zing.

Seared Pork Chops and Pesto With Mashed Squash

Drizzle the coriander-spiced pork chops with store-bought pesto for a delicious sauce in a snap.

Butternut Squash and Barley Risotto

Make this risotto with barley instead of Arborio rice for a healthier, nuttier dish.

Butternut Squash and Kale Lasagna

Give lasagna a seasonal spin with sliced squash, torn kale, and Gruyère cheese.

Roasted Squash and Eggplant With Crispy Cabbage and Soba Noodles

This dish is equally delicious warm or at room temperature. If serving at room temperature, all the components can be made up to 1 day in advance.

Butternut Squash Galette

Tangy blue cheese crumbled on top and a simple salad on the side help cut through the sweetness of the squash.

Bacon-and-Egg Butternut Squash

You can serve the dish as is, or make a delicious breakfast burrito by chopping the squash and wrapping all the ingredients in a large tortilla.

Butternut Squash and Bean Tacos

These vegetarian tacos are chock-full of good-for-you ingredients. The roasted squash and black beans provide staying power, while the red onion and creamy goat cheese add a punch of flavor.

Squash-and-Ricotta Toasts

Top toasted bread with a sweet and tangy mixture of roast squash, mild ricotta, and balsamic syrup for a delicious snack or party treat.

Butternut Squash and Chickpea Stew

This stew is similar to a Moroccan tagine, which is traditionally served with couscous. But this would be equally delicious paired with crusty bread or steamed potatoes.

