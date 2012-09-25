11 Easy Recipes for Brussels Sprouts
Think you don’t like Brussels sprouts? These tempting recipes for sides and mains will change your mind.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Grapes
Give this side dish an unexpected sweet spin with roasted grapes.
Get the recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Grapes
Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Pecans
Chopped pecans add a nutty crunch to the tender sprouts.
Get the recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Pecans
Sautéed Brussels Sprouts With Bacon and Raisins
Sweet meets savory in this delicious side dish that can be made up to 1 day ahead.
Get the recipe: Sautéed Brussels Sprouts With Bacon and Raisins
Baked Potatoes With Brussels Sprouts and Bacon
Top potatoes with a tempting mixture of crisp bacon, Brussels sprouts, golden raisins, and sour cream.
Get the recipe: Baked Potatoes With Brussels Sprouts and Bacon
Rigatoni With Roasted Cauliflower and Brussels Sprouts
Roast the vegetables separately, then toss with the cooked pasta along with grated pecorino and olive oil.
Get the recipe: Rigatoni With Roasted Cauliflower and Brussels Sprouts
Salami and Brussels Sprouts Pizza
In this unusual pie, thinly sliced sprouts add freshness and texture.
Get the recipe: Salami and Brussels Sprouts Pizza
Maple-Glazed Salmon With Roasted Brussels Sprouts
A mixture of maple syrup and mustard dresses up salmon fillets.
Get the recipe: Maple-Glazed Salmon With Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Spicy Asian Chicken With Brussels Sprouts
Make quick work of preparing the sprouts in this recipe by slicing them in a food processor.
Get the recipe: Spicy Asian Chicken With Brussels Sprouts
Ravioli With Brussels Sprouts and Bacon
You can also serve the easy Brussels sprout sauté as a side dish for chicken or pork.
Get the recipe: Ravioli With Brussels Sprouts and Bacon
Roasted Pork With Brussels Sprouts and Apricots
Chopped apricots and almonds liven up sautéed sprouts.
Get the recipe: Roasted Pork With Brussels Sprouts and Apricots
Herbed Chicken Cutlets With Roasted Winter Vegetables
Toss halved Brussels sprouts and cauliflower florets with olive oil, salt, and pepper and roast for a no-fuss side.
Get the recipe: Herbed Chicken Cutlets With Roasted Winter Vegetables