11 Easy Recipes for Brussels Sprouts

December 12, 2017
Gentl & Hyers

Think you don’t like Brussels sprouts? These tempting recipes for sides and mains will change your mind.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Grapes

Gentl & Hyers

Give this side dish an unexpected sweet spin with roasted grapes.

Get the recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Grapes

Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Pecans

John Kernick

Chopped pecans add a nutty crunch to the tender sprouts.

Get the recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Pecans

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts With Bacon and Raisins

Justin Bernhaut

Sweet meets savory in this delicious side dish that can be made up to 1 day ahead.

Get the recipe: Sautéed Brussels Sprouts With Bacon and Raisins

Baked Potatoes With Brussels Sprouts and Bacon

Lisa Hubbard

Top potatoes with a tempting mixture of crisp bacon, Brussels sprouts, golden raisins, and sour cream.

Get the recipe: Baked Potatoes With Brussels Sprouts and Bacon

Rigatoni With Roasted Cauliflower and Brussels Sprouts

José Picayo

Roast the vegetables separately, then toss with the cooked pasta along with grated pecorino and olive oil.

Get the recipe: Rigatoni With Roasted Cauliflower and Brussels Sprouts

Salami and Brussels Sprouts Pizza

Christopher Baker

In this unusual pie, thinly sliced sprouts add freshness and texture.

Get the recipe: Salami and Brussels Sprouts Pizza

Maple-Glazed Salmon With Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Jonny Valiant  

A mixture of maple syrup and mustard dresses up salmon fillets.

Get the recipe: Maple-Glazed Salmon With Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Spicy Asian Chicken With Brussels Sprouts

Con Poulos

Make quick work of preparing the sprouts in this recipe by slicing them in a food processor.

Get the recipe: Spicy Asian Chicken With Brussels Sprouts

Ravioli With Brussels Sprouts and Bacon

Christopher Baker

You can also serve the easy Brussels sprout sauté as a side dish for chicken or pork.

Get the recipe: Ravioli With Brussels Sprouts and Bacon

Roasted Pork With Brussels Sprouts and Apricots

Jose Picayo

Chopped apricots and almonds liven up sautéed sprouts.

Get the recipe: Roasted Pork With Brussels Sprouts and Apricots

Herbed Chicken Cutlets With Roasted Winter Vegetables

Jonny Valiant

Toss halved Brussels sprouts and cauliflower florets with olive oil, salt, and pepper and roast for a no-fuss side.

Get the recipe: Herbed Chicken Cutlets With Roasted Winter Vegetables

