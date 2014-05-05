The Best Seafood Grilling Recipes for Summer
Con Poulos
Every technique for cooking the ocean’s finest is here, from whole fish to small fillets to shellfish.
Whole Fish
Con Poulos
This secretly easy dish has a dinner party-worthy presentation.
Get the recipe.
Whole Fillet
Con Poulos
Big pieces call for some technique—here’s our recipe for success, literally.
Get the recipe.
Small Fillets
Con Poulos
Top any grilled small fillet with one of these delicious sauces: tomato and pesto, harissa mayo, thyme and orange marmalade, and caper-parsley tapenade.
Get the recipe.
Shrimp, Salmon, and Scallop Kebabs
Con Poulos
Try out the ultimate skewer trifecta: Spear shrimp, salmon, and scallops together.
Get the recipe.
Mussels and Clams With Chili-Lemon Oil
Con Poulos
Here’s an easy way to try making mussels and clams at home—plus, it only takes 20 minutes.
Get the recipe.
Lobster Tails With Cilantro Butter
Con Poulos
This recipe works with both fresh and frozen lobster.
Get the recipe.
