20 Best Chicken Recipes on Pinterest

Chicken is a staple at most dinner tables, and for very good reason. First, kids love it almost as much as adults. And the versatile, lean meat—whether you’re working with boneless, skinless breasts, bone-in thighs and legs, or even a straight-from-the-store rotisserie bird—takes to a variety of cuisines, flavors, and cooking techniques. Thing is, even those who love cooking dinner each and every night can get tired of making the same grilled chicken or the same slow-cooker supper, again and again. Not to worry: These recipes prove that you can get a healthy, family-friendly chicken dinner on the table in as little as 15 minutes. From a whole-roasted chicken to crispy popcorn chicken, lightened-up chicken stroganoff to Arroz con Pollo, our collection runs the gamut in terms of taste. The constants? All these meals are easy for anyone to prepare, made with ingredients found at most major grocery stores, and don’t require much in the way of special kitchen equipment. Highlights include Chicken and Bok Choy Stir Fry (which nets a shockingly low 268 calories per serving) and our favorite Grilled Chicken Salad, with charred fresh corn, shaved Parmesan and slices of ripe avocado. To simplify your weeknight menu, we’ve gathered our all-time most popular chicken recipes, at least according to Real Simple’s followers on Pinterest. Set aside your standard dishes for the time being, and put a few of these new ideas into the rotation. You’ll quickly see why folks are pinning these dishes again and again.