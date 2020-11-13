These Are the 6 Best Anti-Aging Foods, According to Experts

Walnuts are a real multitasker when it comes to longevity. A new study just found that women who regularly consumed nuts, particularly walnuts, at midlife were more likely to age healthfully compared to those who didn’t eat nuts. (“Healthy aging” was defined as having no chronic diseases, reported memory impairment and physical disabilities, as well as having intact mental health after the age of 65.)

Walnuts also play an important role in heart health. “The first research on cardiovascular health and walnuts was published over 25 years ago in the New England Journal of Medicine, and since that time, there have been dozens and dozens of studies on heart health,” says Bazilian. A metanalysis of 26 trials on heart health has shown that walnuts help lower your total cholesterol (particularly LDL “bad” cholesterol) and triglycerides, help manage healthy blood pressure, and contain plenty of anti-inflammatory phytochemicals. Lastly, cognitive health is key to longevity: many studies now have demonstrated that walnuts and their synergistic nutrients and phytochemicals—the omega-3 fats, fiber, protein and polyphenols, plus other minerals and vitamins—may help delay the onset, slow the progress, and maintain cognitive health as we age. “This is a big anti-aging goal,” says Bazilian. “We want to live well as well as live long, and cognitive health is critical.”