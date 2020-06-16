The Top 5 Ways Blueberries Improve Your Health, According to an RD

Not only is that handful of blueberries in your oatmeal delicious, but it could be significantly contributing to the health of your brain. “Blueberries are packed with anthocyanins, a type of flavonoid antioxidant compound that gives these berries their blue color,” says LaVardera. Research has shown that the anti-inflammatory anthocyanin in blueberries can help reverse age-related decline in brain function. In one study, nine older adults were given wild blueberry juice for 12 weeks and showed improvement in memory tests. In an animal research study, a blueberry-enriched diet was shown to help improve memory among older rats.