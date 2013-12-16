9 Tasty Beet Recipes
Danny Kim
These easy ideas for the delicious root vegetable can’t be beet.Learn more about beets.
Beets, Spinach, and Goat Cheese Sandwich
Danny Kim
If your beets come with beet greens, use them instead of the spinach in the recipe.
Get the recipe.
Roasted Chicken and Beets With Couscous and Yogurt Sauce
Yunhee Kim
Roast the beets and chicken in the oven at the same time for a low-effort meal.
Get the recipe.
Watercress, Beet, and Fennel Salad
Paul Sirisalee
The tender roasted beets contrast nicely with the peppery watercress and crisp fennel.
Get the recipe.
Watercress Salad With Beets and Feta
Con Poulos
Salty Feta complements the sweet, earthy beets.
Get the recipe.
Pork Chops With Roasted Beets and Oranges
Christopher Baker
Use a paper towel to hold the beets as you peel them to minimize stains on your hands.
Get the recipe.
Quinoa and Vegetable Salad With Tahini Dressing
Con Poulos
Yes, you can eat raw beets—just peel and coarsely grate them, then toss into a salad.
Get the recipe.
Garden Dog
Paul Sirisalee
Beets and hot dogs may seem like an odd combination, but the pickled vegetables add a lively zing.
Get the recipe.
Poached Salmon Salad With Beets
Con Poulos
Make sure to slice the raw beets very thinly so they’ll be tender enough to eat.
Get the recipe.
Chilled Beets With Sour Cream
Amy Neunsinger
For the prettiest dish, look for beets in an array of colors at your local farmers’ market.
Get the recipe.
