9 Tasty Beet Recipes

November 29, 2017
Danny Kim

These easy ideas for the delicious root vegetable can’t be beet.Learn more about beets.

Beets, Spinach, and Goat Cheese Sandwich

Danny Kim

If your beets come with beet greens, use them instead of the spinach in the recipe.

Get the recipe.

Roasted Chicken and Beets With Couscous and Yogurt Sauce

Yunhee Kim
Roast the beets and chicken in the oven at the same time for a low-effort meal.

Get the recipe.

Watercress, Beet, and Fennel Salad

Paul Sirisalee
The tender roasted beets contrast nicely with the peppery watercress and crisp fennel.

Get the recipe.
Watercress Salad With Beets and Feta

Con Poulos
Salty Feta complements the sweet, earthy beets.

Get the recipe.

Pork Chops With Roasted Beets and Oranges

Christopher Baker
Use a paper towel to hold the beets as you peel them to minimize stains on your hands.

Get the recipe.

Quinoa and Vegetable Salad With Tahini Dressing

Con Poulos
Yes, you can eat raw beets—just peel and coarsely grate them, then toss into a salad.

Get the recipe.
Garden Dog

Paul Sirisalee
Beets and hot dogs may seem like an odd combination, but the pickled vegetables add a lively zing.

Get the recipe.

 Poached Salmon Salad With Beets

 Con Poulos
Make sure to slice the raw beets very thinly so they’ll be tender enough to eat.

Get the recipe.

Chilled Beets With Sour Cream

Amy Neunsinger

For the prettiest dish, look for beets in an array of colors at your local farmers’ market.

Get the recipe.

