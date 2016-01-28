4 Tasty Avocado Breakfast Ideas Worth Waking Up Early For

Avocados can be good for so much more than topping toast (though we do love that, too!). Packed with healthy fats and fiber, this delicious fruit is a healthy breakfast choice dressed up in an irresistibly creamy package. (It is a superfood, after all.) Take avocado breakfast ideas in a savory direction by pairing avocado with beans, or sweeten things up by blending it into a decadent smoothie. Yep: You've found your new breakfast superhero.