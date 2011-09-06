Best Apple Recipes
From savory salads to delicious pies, apples can be a great addition to any dish. Be sure to choose your variety carefully: tart Granny Smiths and sweet Cortlands are not always interchangeable. Before you get cooking, watch this video about how to store apples.
Pork With Sautéed Granny Smith Apples
Cook tart apples until tender and golden-brown and pair with crisp cumin-dusted pork cutlets.
Arroz con Pollo With Apples
Granny Smith apples are a surprisingly tasty addition to this otherwise traditional one-pot meal.
Ravioli With Apples and Walnuts
Add crunch to your favorite store-bought ravioli with chopped apples and walnuts.
Roast Chicken, Apples, and Leeks
Rosemary adds an earthy flavor to this no-fuss chicken dish.
Potato Pierogi With Sautéed Cabbage and Apples
Turn frozen potato pierogi into a meal by serving with a simple side of apples, cabbage, and onions.
Roast Pork Tenderloin With Spicy Apple-Green Chile Salsa
A tangy, spicy salsa adds heat to flavorful, moist pork tenderloin.
Creamy Barley Salad With Apples
This salad packs a nutritious punch thanks to barley, a high-fiber food that helps lower cholesterol and may reduce the risk of heart disease.
Roasted Sweet Potato and Apple Soup
Warm up with this healthy vegetarian soup, which gets its rich consistency from pureed sweet potatoes.
Apple Vichyssoise
Add sweet apples to a traditional cold potato leek soup for a refreshing upgrade.
Caramelized Onion Tarts With Apples
These savory treats can be assembled and frozen up to 1 month in advance.
Apple, Cranberry, and Pecan Stuffing
Gala apples, dried cranberries, and nuts add sweetness and crunch to an anything-but-basic stuffing.
Cabbage and Apple Slaw
This crisp, creamy slaw has a bit of cider vinegar and celery seed to add brightness.
Potato-Apple Gratin
Melt Swiss cheese over sliced apples and potatoes for a creative spin on this rich, hearty side dish.
Cranberries With Apples and Brandy
Dress up a classic holiday dish with cubed apples and a touch of brandy; bake until the fruit is tender and melt-in-your-mouth delicious.
Chunky Apple and Raisin Sauce
Spoon this sweet, simple sauce over cooked meat to add moisture and flavor in an instant.
Broiled Apples
Drizzle sweet maple syrup onto baked apples and serve with vanilla ice cream for the perfect last-minute dessert.
Sweet Baked Apples
Stuff the fruit with a mixture of chopped nuts, brown sugar, and butter for a decadent autumn treat.
Apple Cake With Caramel Glaze
Pour a sticky caramel sauce over the spiced apple cake and let it soak in to add extra moisture and another layer of flavor.
Caramel Apples
Use packaged candies to make this classic caramel-coated treat in just 10 minutes.
Upside-Down Apple Polenta Cake
Tender caramelized apples dress up a rustic polenta cake; serve warm or at room temperature.
Apple Crisp
This recipe couldn’t be easier—combine sliced apples with honey and pecans, top with flour, brown sugar, and butter, and bake.
Sour-Cream Apple Crumb Pie
This pie is the essence of fall—a cinnamon-and-walnut topping gives way to the apple-raisin filling and buttery crust.
Apple Kuchen
Glaze the baked tart with warm apricot jam to add extra shine and moisture.
