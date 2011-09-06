Best Apple Recipes

June 25, 2018
Quentin Bacon

From savory salads to delicious pies, apples can be a great addition to any dish. Be sure to choose your variety carefully: tart Granny Smiths and sweet Cortlands are not always interchangeable. Before you get cooking, watch this video about how to store apples.

1 of 24

Pork With Sautéed Granny Smith Apples

Antonis Achilleos

Cook tart apples until tender and golden-brown and pair with crisp cumin-dusted pork cutlets.

Get the recipe.

2 of 24

Arroz con Pollo With Apples

Beatriz Da Costa

Granny Smith apples are a surprisingly tasty addition to this otherwise traditional one-pot meal.

Get the recipe.

3 of 24

Ravioli With Apples and Walnuts

Jose Picayo

Add crunch to your favorite store-bought ravioli with chopped apples and walnuts.

Get the recipe.

4 of 24

Roast Chicken, Apples, and Leeks

 Miha Matei

Rosemary adds an earthy flavor to this no-fuss chicken dish.

Get the recipe.

5 of 24

Potato Pierogi With Sautéed Cabbage and Apples

Kana Okada

Turn frozen potato pierogi into a meal by serving with a simple side of apples, cabbage, and onions.

Get the recipe.

6 of 24

Roast Pork Tenderloin With Spicy Apple-Green Chile Salsa

Beatriz Da Costa

A tangy, spicy salsa adds heat to flavorful, moist pork tenderloin.

Get the recipe.

7 of 24

Creamy Barley Salad With Apples

Petrina Tinslay

This salad packs a nutritious punch thanks to barley, a high-fiber food that helps lower cholesterol and may reduce the risk of heart disease.

Get the recipe.

8 of 24

Roasted Sweet Potato and Apple Soup

 Ken Kochey

Warm up with this healthy vegetarian soup, which gets its rich consistency from pureed sweet potatoes.

Get the recipe.

9 of 24

Apple Vichyssoise

Beatriz Da Costa

Add sweet apples to a traditional cold potato leek soup for a refreshing upgrade.

Get the recipe.

10 of 24

Caramelized Onion Tarts With Apples

Con Poulos

These savory treats can be assembled and frozen up to 1 month in advance.

Get the recipe.

11 of 24

Apple, Cranberry, and Pecan Stuffing

Grant Cornett

Gala apples, dried cranberries, and nuts add sweetness and crunch to an anything-but-basic stuffing.

Get the recipe.

12 of 24

Cabbage and Apple Slaw

Beatriz Da Costa

This crisp, creamy slaw has a bit of cider vinegar and celery seed to add brightness.

Get the recipe.

13 of 24

Potato-Apple Gratin

Melanie Acevedo

Melt Swiss cheese over sliced apples and potatoes for a creative spin on this rich, hearty side dish.  

Get the recipe.

14 of 24

Cranberries With Apples and Brandy

Susie Cusher

Dress up a classic holiday dish with cubed apples and a touch of brandy; bake until the fruit is tender and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. 

Get the recipe.

15 of 24

Chunky Apple and Raisin Sauce

Quentin Bacon

Spoon this sweet, simple sauce over cooked meat to add moisture and flavor in an instant.

Get the recipe.

16 of 24

Broiled Apples

Michael Paul

Drizzle sweet maple syrup onto baked apples and serve with vanilla ice cream for the perfect last-minute dessert.

Get the recipe.

17 of 24

Sweet Baked Apples

Anna Williams

Stuff the fruit with a mixture of chopped nuts, brown sugar, and butter for a decadent autumn treat.

Get the recipe.

18 of 24

Apple Cake With Caramel Glaze

Amy Neunsinger

Pour a sticky caramel sauce over the spiced apple cake and let it soak in to add extra moisture and another layer of flavor.

Get the recipe.

19 of 24

Caramel Apples

Kirsten Strecker

Use packaged candies to make this classic caramel-coated treat in just 10 minutes.

Get the recipe.

20 of 24

Upside-Down Apple Polenta Cake

Beatriz Da Costa

Tender caramelized apples dress up a rustic polenta cake; serve warm or at room temperature.

Get the recipe.

21 of 24

Apple Crisp

William Meppem

This recipe couldn’t be easier—combine sliced apples with honey and pecans, top with flour, brown sugar, and butter, and bake.

Get the recipe.

22 of 24

Sour-Cream Apple Crumb Pie

Mikkel Vang

This pie is the essence of fall—a cinnamon-and-walnut topping gives way to the apple-raisin filling and buttery crust.

Get the recipe.

23 of 24

Apple Kuchen

Quentin Bacon

Glaze the baked tart with warm apricot jam to add extra shine and moisture.

Get the recipe.

