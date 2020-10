Passover recipes are some of the tastiest, most looked-forward to Jewish dishes of the year. Sure, matzo doesn't hold a candle to challah, but matzo ball soup? Kugel? Brisket? (My stomach is growling now–but I guess that's better than locusts raining down on me.)This year for your Passover meal, try some of our easy recipes for delicious appetizers and main courses–and maybe finish seder off with some chocolate-covered matzo so the adults feel better about not being able to look for the afikoman. I guess the wine helps that too, though...So, before you dust off those Haggadahs, recline on your chair-pillows, and try to get Elijah to drink with you, look through some of our hand-picked Passover recipes that will be perfect for this year's seder, whether you're looking to compliment your traditional dishes or for a new addition to your family's meal.L'chaim!