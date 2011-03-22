15 Modern Passover Recipes for Your Family’s Seder

By Real Simple Editors
Updated April 11, 2019
lipmic/Getty Images
Passover recipes are some of the tastiest, most looked-forward to Jewish dishes of the year. Sure, matzo doesn't hold a candle to challah, but matzo ball soup? Kugel? Brisket? (My stomach is growling now–but I guess that's better than locusts raining down on me.)This year for your Passover meal, try some of our easy recipes for delicious appetizers and main courses–and maybe finish seder off with some chocolate-covered matzo so the adults feel better about not being able to look for the afikoman. I guess the wine helps that too, though...So, before you dust off those Haggadahs, recline on your chair-pillows, and try to get Elijah to drink with you, look through some of our hand-picked Passover recipes that will be perfect for this year's seder, whether you're looking to compliment your traditional dishes or for a new addition to your family's meal.RELATED: The Best Passover DessertsL'chaim!
Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Classic Chicken Soup

Anna Williams

Simmer a whole chicken with carrots, onions, and celery to create a flavorful broth, then add fluffy matzoh balls to round out the soup.

Get the recipe: Classic Chicken Soup

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Matzo Balls

Jewish Holidays Cookbook

The key to making fluffy, light matzo balls is to pack them loosely; you want them to float when they cook.

Get the recipe: Matzo Balls

3 of 15

Poached Salmon Salad With Beets

Con Poulos

A tangy horseradish dressing brings together this salad of gently cooked salmon, thinly sliced beets, and watercress.

Get the recipe: Poached Salmon Salad With Beets

Advertisement

4 of 15

Charoset

John David Becker

This traditional dish—essential at every Seder ceremony—combines chopped apples, raisins, and walnuts in a sweet, spiced red wine sauce.

Get the recipe: Charoset

5 of 15

Broiled Asparagus

Christopher Baker

Broiling this spring vegetable is a quick way to make it tender and brings out its sweet, nutty essence.

Get the recipe: Broiled Asparagus

6 of 15

Sautéed Spinach With Basil

Ngoc Minh Ngo

Crunchy pine nuts and a healthy dose of sautéed garlic punch up this simple side.

Get the recipe: Sautéed Spinach With Basil

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Horseradish Potato Gratin

Con Poulos

Thinly sliced russet potatoes bake in a horseradish-infused cream until tender and golden.

Get the recipe: Horseradish Potato Gratin

8 of 15

Braised Chicken and Spring Vegetables

Marcus Nilsson

Browned, juicy chicken thighs mingle with fresh carrots and radishes in a light broth.

Get the recipe: Braised Chicken and Spring Vegetables

9 of 15

Roast Beef and Onions

Con Poulos

Let the meat rest for 15 minutes before slicing to ensure the beef stays juicy.

Get the recipe: Roast Beef and Onions

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Roasted Leg of Lamb With Carrots and Honey-Mint Sauce

Anna Williams

Rub the lamb with a mixture of lemon zest, garlic, and oil to infuse the meat with bright, pungent flavors and aromas as it roasts.

Get the recipe: Roasted Leg of Lamb With Carrots and Honey-Mint Sauce

11 of 15

Braised Lamb Shanks With Fennel

Susie Cushner

Brown the lamb in a Dutch oven, then cook slowly with white wine, tomatoes, garlic, onion, and rosemary until fork-tender and delicious.

Get the recipe: Braised Lamb Shanks With Fennel

12 of 15

Slow-Cooker Coffee-Braised Brisket With Potatoes and Carrots

Sang An

This well-priced cut of meat becomes tender and flavorful when cooked low and slow in a mix of tomato paste, coffee, Worcestershire sauce, and brown sugar.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Coffee-Braised Brisket With Potatoes and Carrots

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Lemony Almond Macaroons

Ellen Silverman

You can make these sweet treats up to one week ahead of time. Let them cool completely and store in an airtight container at room temperature.

Get the recipe: Lemony Almond Macaroons

14 of 15

Flourless Chocolate Cake

José Picayo

Before serving, dust this rich, moist cake with confectioners’ sugar for an elegant presentation.

Get the recipe: Flourless Chocolate Cake

15 of 15

Espresso Truffles

Hector Sanchez

These decadent, coffee-infused bites are rolled in cocoa powder for an extra hint of chocolate.

Get the recipe: Espresso Truffles

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple Editors