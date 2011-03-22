15 Modern Passover Recipes for Your Family’s Seder
Classic Chicken Soup
Simmer a whole chicken with carrots, onions, and celery to create a flavorful broth, then add fluffy matzoh balls to round out the soup.
Get the recipe: Classic Chicken Soup
Matzo Balls
The key to making fluffy, light matzo balls is to pack them loosely; you want them to float when they cook.
Get the recipe: Matzo Balls
Poached Salmon Salad With Beets
A tangy horseradish dressing brings together this salad of gently cooked salmon, thinly sliced beets, and watercress.
Get the recipe: Poached Salmon Salad With Beets
Charoset
This traditional dish—essential at every Seder ceremony—combines chopped apples, raisins, and walnuts in a sweet, spiced red wine sauce.
Get the recipe: Charoset
Broiled Asparagus
Broiling this spring vegetable is a quick way to make it tender and brings out its sweet, nutty essence.
Get the recipe: Broiled Asparagus
Sautéed Spinach With Basil
Crunchy pine nuts and a healthy dose of sautéed garlic punch up this simple side.
Get the recipe: Sautéed Spinach With Basil
Horseradish Potato Gratin
Thinly sliced russet potatoes bake in a horseradish-infused cream until tender and golden.
Get the recipe: Horseradish Potato Gratin
Braised Chicken and Spring Vegetables
Browned, juicy chicken thighs mingle with fresh carrots and radishes in a light broth.
Get the recipe: Braised Chicken and Spring Vegetables
Roast Beef and Onions
Let the meat rest for 15 minutes before slicing to ensure the beef stays juicy.
Get the recipe: Roast Beef and Onions
Roasted Leg of Lamb With Carrots and Honey-Mint Sauce
Rub the lamb with a mixture of lemon zest, garlic, and oil to infuse the meat with bright, pungent flavors and aromas as it roasts.
Get the recipe: Roasted Leg of Lamb With Carrots and Honey-Mint Sauce
Braised Lamb Shanks With Fennel
Brown the lamb in a Dutch oven, then cook slowly with white wine, tomatoes, garlic, onion, and rosemary until fork-tender and delicious.
Get the recipe: Braised Lamb Shanks With Fennel
Slow-Cooker Coffee-Braised Brisket With Potatoes and Carrots
This well-priced cut of meat becomes tender and flavorful when cooked low and slow in a mix of tomato paste, coffee, Worcestershire sauce, and brown sugar.
Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Coffee-Braised Brisket With Potatoes and Carrots
Lemony Almond Macaroons
You can make these sweet treats up to one week ahead of time. Let them cool completely and store in an airtight container at room temperature.
Get the recipe: Lemony Almond Macaroons
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Before serving, dust this rich, moist cake with confectioners’ sugar for an elegant presentation.
Get the recipe: Flourless Chocolate Cake
Espresso Truffles
These decadent, coffee-infused bites are rolled in cocoa powder for an extra hint of chocolate.
Get the recipe: Espresso Truffles