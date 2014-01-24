6 Easy Recipes for One-Pot Meals

By Real Simple
Updated August 07, 2017
Roland Bello
A sensational dinner doesn't require a sinkful of dirty dishes. Each of these six comforting recipes can be made in a single bowl.
Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew

Roland Bello

These easy meatballs, made with paprika and cumin, lend a rich flavor to store-bought stock. Add a handful of bright greens and orzo for a no-fuss Mediterranean meal.

Chunky Italian Vegetable Stew

Roland Bello

Winter vegetables, like leeks and kale, take creamy canned beans from humble to hearty. Torn toasted bread (like big, rustic croutons) makes this a true one-dish dinner.

Braised Chicken Thighs With Almonds and Raisins

Roland Bello

When braised in a simmering, flavorful broth, chicken thighs become tender and succulent, making them ideal for one-pot cooking. Garlic, cinnamon, and ginger give this North African stew a house-warming aroma.

Shrimp and Fennel Risotto

Roland Bello

This easy, creamy risotto picks up all the briny flavor it needs from stirring in shrimp at the end—no fish stock needed. The texture of risotto is best just as it finishes cooking; make it in a table-ready vessel for easy serving.

Lentil and Kielbasa Stew

Roland Bello

Franks and beans get a serious upgrade with spicy kielbasa and protein-packed lentils, which go from bag to bowl in well under an hour (no soaking required).

Loaded Bacon-Potato Soup With Cheddar and Chives

Roland Bello

Want the comfort of a loaded baked potato in a bowl? This rich soup, with classic toppings, is a filling, family-friendly choice.

