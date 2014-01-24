6 Easy Recipes for One-Pot Meals
Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew
These easy meatballs, made with paprika and cumin, lend a rich flavor to store-bought stock. Add a handful of bright greens and orzo for a no-fuss Mediterranean meal.
Get the recipe.
Chunky Italian Vegetable Stew
Winter vegetables, like leeks and kale, take creamy canned beans from humble to hearty. Torn toasted bread (like big, rustic croutons) makes this a true one-dish dinner.
Get the recipe.
Braised Chicken Thighs With Almonds and Raisins
When braised in a simmering, flavorful broth, chicken thighs become tender and succulent, making them ideal for one-pot cooking. Garlic, cinnamon, and ginger give this North African stew a house-warming aroma.
Get the recipe.
Shrimp and Fennel Risotto
This easy, creamy risotto picks up all the briny flavor it needs from stirring in shrimp at the end—no fish stock needed. The texture of risotto is best just as it finishes cooking; make it in a table-ready vessel for easy serving.
Get the recipe.
Lentil and Kielbasa Stew
Franks and beans get a serious upgrade with spicy kielbasa and protein-packed lentils, which go from bag to bowl in well under an hour (no soaking required).
Get the recipe.
Loaded Bacon-Potato Soup With Cheddar and Chives
Want the comfort of a loaded baked potato in a bowl? This rich soup, with classic toppings, is a filling, family-friendly choice.
Get the recipe.