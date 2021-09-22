13 Recipes From the October 2021 Issue of Real Simple

Small bites with big flavor, five easy dinners, and a vegan alternative to buffalo wings that's perfect for football season—all from the latest issue of Real Simple.

By Real Simple Editors
September 22, 2021
Advertisement

Small Bites, Big Flavor

Credit: Victor Protasio

Kale Flatbread Bites

Get the recipe

This thin-crust flatbread—layered with a punchy base, crunchy kale, and melty mozzarella—is dressed to impress.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Hot Honey Lamb Meatballs

Get the recipe

A mixture of sriracha, honey, and ground coriander create a sweet-and-spicy glaze that take these already-scrumptious meatballs to extreme deliciousness.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Red Pepper Walnut Knots

Get the Recipe

These gorgeous appetizers only look like they came from the hottest bakery in town. The secret is two supermarket shortcuts: puff pastry and jarred roasted red peppers.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Gorgonzola Cream and Prosciutto Endives

Get the recipe

This classic no-cook hors d'oeuvre got a modern makeover. A creamy, cheesy base made simply from stirring together crumbles of Gorgonzola and half-and-half gets schmeared onto thin, velvety-soft endive leaves.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Pan-Roasted Olives and Lemon

Get the Recipe

All you need is 15 minutes to turn olives into a stellar party appetizer. Start by caramelizing thinly sliced lemon in a skillet coated with oil, until the lemon is deeply-golden brown.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Smoked Gouda and Pepper Cheese Puffs

Get the Recipe

A subtle smokiness and just the right amount of pepper make these tender-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the-outside nibbles utterly irresistible.

5 Easy Dinners

Credit: Victor Protasio

Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta With Leeks

Get the Recipe

This family-friendly pasta dish will satisfy all of your cravings for creamy, cheese noodles in just 25 minutes.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Sheet Pan Cheesesteak Sandwiches

Get the recipe

Not only are these Philly cheesesteak-inspired sandwiches mouthwatering, they're also a cinch to make thanks to this genius sheet pan method.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Red Curry Veggie Stew

Get the recipe

Warm and toasty Thai curry paste and creamy coconut milk add flavor and silkiness to these veggie-packed bowls.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Salsa Verde Chicken Soup

Get the recipe

Inspired by posole, a traditional Mexican stew, this soul-satisfying chicken soup comes together in about a half-hour thanks to chicken broth, cans of pinto beans and hominy, and a jar of tomatillo salsa, aka salsa verde.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Baked Sweet Potatoes With Feta Butter

Get the recipe

When you're in the mood for a healthy dinner that still hits all the right flavor notes, this is the recipe to reach for. Tender sweet potatoes are topped with a savory feta and butter mixture and served alongside a colorful kale and cabbage salad.

Sweet Stuff

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Apple Cider Doughnut Tower

Get the recipe

If you're looking for a show-stopping dessert, look no further than this apple cider donut cake.

Better for you

Credit: Victor Protasio

Buffalo Cauliflower With Yogurt Ranch

Get the Recipe

Wings and vegetarians don't mix. Hence buffalo cauliflower, a dish that has graced us with its presence on bar and restaurant menus nationwide.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com