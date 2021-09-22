13 Recipes From the October 2021 Issue of Real Simple
Small bites with big flavor, five easy dinners, and a vegan alternative to buffalo wings that's perfect for football season—all from the latest issue of Real Simple.
Small Bites, Big Flavor
Kale Flatbread Bites
This thin-crust flatbread—layered with a punchy base, crunchy kale, and melty mozzarella—is dressed to impress.
Hot Honey Lamb Meatballs
A mixture of sriracha, honey, and ground coriander create a sweet-and-spicy glaze that take these already-scrumptious meatballs to extreme deliciousness.
Red Pepper Walnut Knots
These gorgeous appetizers only look like they came from the hottest bakery in town. The secret is two supermarket shortcuts: puff pastry and jarred roasted red peppers.
Gorgonzola Cream and Prosciutto Endives
This classic no-cook hors d'oeuvre got a modern makeover. A creamy, cheesy base made simply from stirring together crumbles of Gorgonzola and half-and-half gets schmeared onto thin, velvety-soft endive leaves.
Pan-Roasted Olives and Lemon
All you need is 15 minutes to turn olives into a stellar party appetizer. Start by caramelizing thinly sliced lemon in a skillet coated with oil, until the lemon is deeply-golden brown.
Smoked Gouda and Pepper Cheese Puffs
A subtle smokiness and just the right amount of pepper make these tender-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the-outside nibbles utterly irresistible.
5 Easy Dinners
Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta With Leeks
This family-friendly pasta dish will satisfy all of your cravings for creamy, cheese noodles in just 25 minutes.
Sheet Pan Cheesesteak Sandwiches
Not only are these Philly cheesesteak-inspired sandwiches mouthwatering, they're also a cinch to make thanks to this genius sheet pan method.
Red Curry Veggie Stew
Warm and toasty Thai curry paste and creamy coconut milk add flavor and silkiness to these veggie-packed bowls.
Salsa Verde Chicken Soup
Inspired by posole, a traditional Mexican stew, this soul-satisfying chicken soup comes together in about a half-hour thanks to chicken broth, cans of pinto beans and hominy, and a jar of tomatillo salsa, aka salsa verde.
Baked Sweet Potatoes With Feta Butter
When you're in the mood for a healthy dinner that still hits all the right flavor notes, this is the recipe to reach for. Tender sweet potatoes are topped with a savory feta and butter mixture and served alongside a colorful kale and cabbage salad.
Sweet Stuff
Apple Cider Doughnut Tower
If you're looking for a show-stopping dessert, look no further than this apple cider donut cake.
Better for you
Buffalo Cauliflower With Yogurt Ranch
Wings and vegetarians don't mix. Hence buffalo cauliflower, a dish that has graced us with its presence on bar and restaurant menus nationwide.