15 Recipes from the October 2020 Issue of Real Simple
Recipes from this month’s issue.
Tastes of Home
This easy tahini sauce is salty, sweet, creamy, and delicious—serve it over roasted butternut squash or other veggies.
The filling in this weeknight chicken enchiladas recipe is moist and comforting, and the sauce is tart, savory, and creamy with just enough heat. Covered in cheese, they become irresistible.
Have this easy weeknight pot roast with roasted potatoes on the side, or serve with bread for scooping up the yummy sauce.
This tempura recipe—a foolproof way to make vegetables irresistible—is a creative way to get anyone to eat more fresh produce.
This rice dish, very similar to Singapore noodles, is one family’s staple as a quick weeknight dinner.
The Staple: Sauerkraut
All the deliciousness of a classic Reuben sandwich and a cheesy quesadilla combine to make this intensely comforting dish.
In this smoothie, a tablespoon of the liquid from a jar of sauerkraut brings live microbes from lacto-fermented sauerkraut—without giving it a strange taste.
Already fermented sauerkraut brings a wallop of pickle-y flavor and beneficial microbes to this simple slaw recipe.
Five Easy Dinners
This quick pork chop recipe is the perfect, autumnal weeknight dinner. First, you’ll coat pork chops with a spicy maple-mustard glaze, then broil them to create a perfectly caramelized crust on each piece.
Chicken noodle soup gets an upgrade in this curry-spiced version of the classic comfort food dish. Curry powder adds welcome depth of flavor, while baby spinach adds a fresh twist.
This delicious chili dish has ample spices to draw out the savory element of pumpkin, and cannellini beans to add body to each hearty bowl.
Restaurant-worthy pizza in the comfort of your own home has never been easier—or as delicious—as with this sophisticated vegetarian rendition. You’ll sauté pleasantly bitter broccoli rabe in fragrant garlic, then pile it onto pillowy pizza dough with a dollop of crème fraîche and a generous amount of mozzarella and parmesan
Simple, saucy, and stylish—that’s the name of the game with this easy shrimp dinner. The rich, brothy base is made of tomatoes, vegetables, onions, and green beans, then finished by poaching the shrimp until just tender enough.
Plant Powered
Go-to pantry staples of rice and chickpeas find new life in this clever rice side dish. The fragrant basmati is combined with melted shallots, garam masala, and dates, while the chickpeas are transformed into crispy, turmeric-spiced orbs.
Big Batch
The first question you might ask after making this recipe is: why would you ever make apple crisp any other way? Using a rimmed baking sheet rather than a deep baking dish means the ration of apples to crisp is essentially 50-50, achieving the ideal ratio for topping lovers.
These recipes originally appeared in the October 2020 issue of Real Simple.