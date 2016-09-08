3 Easy Nutella Recipes
Whatever you do, don’t forget to lick the spoon.
Nutella smeared on toast is pretty darn delicious. But it’s also a sweet shortcut ingredient. Use it to glue no-bake desserts together—or, shorten recipes by substituting it for ganache and chocolate icing. Here are three easy recipes to get you started.
Recipes by Emily Nabors Hall
Process 1 frozen banana, ½ cup unsweetened almond milk, 1½ tablespoon Nutella, and 1 teaspoon chia seeds in a blender until smooth, about 30 seconds. Serves 1.
Pulse 1 cup each dried dates, old-fashioned rolled oats, and sweetened shredded coconut in a food processor until finely chopped. Add ½ cup Nutella and ¼ teaspoon kosher salt; pulse until well combined. Roll into 36 (1-inch) balls. Store in an airtight container up to 7 days. Serves 12.
Cut 12 circles from 1 refrigerated 10-inch piecrust, using a 3-inch round cutter. Transfer the circles into a lightly greased 12-cup mini muffin pan. Fill each piecrust circle with 1 tablespoon Nutella. Bake at 450°F until the crusts are light golden, about 6 minutes. Top each with about 1 tablespoon mini marshmallows, pushing them gently into the Nutella. Bake until the marshmallows are toasted, about 4 minutes. Serves 6.