3 Easy Nutella Recipes

Whatever you do, don’t forget to lick the spoon.

By Heath Goldman
Updated September 08, 2016
Advertisement
Aaron Dyer

Nutella smeared on toast is pretty darn delicious. But it’s also a sweet shortcut ingredient. Use it to glue no-bake desserts together—or, shorten recipes by substituting it for ganache and chocolate icing. Here are three easy recipes to get you started.

Recipes by Emily Nabors Hall

Process 1 frozen banana, ½ cup unsweetened almond milk, 1½ tablespoon Nutella, and 1 teaspoon chia seeds in a blender until smooth, about 30 seconds. Serves 1.

Pulse 1 cup each dried dates, old-fashioned rolled oats, and sweetened shredded coconut in a food processor until finely chopped. Add ½ cup Nutella and ¼ teaspoon kosher salt; pulse until well combined. Roll into 36 (1-inch) balls. Store in an airtight container up to 7 days. Serves 12.

Cut 12 circles from 1 refrigerated 10-inch piecrust, using a 3-inch round cutter. Transfer the circles into a lightly greased 12-cup mini muffin pan. Fill each piecrust circle with 1 tablespoon Nutella. Bake at 450°F until the crusts are light golden, about 6 minutes. Top each with about 1 tablespoon mini marshmallows, pushing them gently into the Nutella. Bake until the marshmallows are toasted, about 4 minutes. Serves 6.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com