12 No-Bake Cookie Recipes That Don't Require Eggs or Flour
Here, we've rounded up 12 of our favorite no-bake cookie recipes—like Coconut Lime Drops, Salted Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars, and Cranberry Chocolate Marshmallow Cookies—that are sure to satisfy every type of sweet tooth (and living situation).
No-Bake Salted Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars
Packed with intense chocolate flavor and finished with a subtle sprinkling of sea salt, these bars look (and taste!) like a million bucks, but come together in mere minutes. Try serving them to guests as an elegant after-dinner nibble, or stash a few for any time you need a little pick me up.
Get the recipe: No-Bake Salted Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars
Cranberry Chocolate Marshmallow Cookies
In which tangy cranberries get a sweet makeover when incorporated into classic chocolate-covered marshmallow cookies. They finish with a coating of melted semi-sweet chocolate, but feel free to use bittersweet, dark, or white chocolate instead.
Get the recipe: Cranberry Chocolate Marshmallow Cookies
No-Bake Coconut Lime Drops
Sweet, crumbly, and incredibly quick to make, these tender little sugar-dusted morsels are an easy and convenient no-bake twist on classics, like Mexican wedding cookies and citrus meltaways. If you happen to prefer the flavor of lemons to limes, switching in one citrus fruit for the other is a simple substitution.
Get the recipe: No-Bake Coconut Lime Drops
No-Bake Cookies and Cream Bars
You’ll steal the show at the next party when you bring out these easy and adorable black-and-white bars. Gently tangy, thanks to a touch of cream cheese, and studded with chunks of crunchy chocolate cookies and smooth marshmallow cream, they’re every bit as decadent as they are eye-catching.
Get the recipe: No-Bake Cookies and Cream Bars
No-Bake Almond Butter Thumbprints
These sweet and salty PB&J-inspired treats are perfect for lunch boxes or after-school snacking—and easy enough for the kids to put together themselves. While berry jams are classic, there are plenty of flavor combos that will work here, so feel free to experiment and have fun playing around.
Get the recipe: No-Bake Almond Butter Thumbprints
No-Bake Apricot and Oat Nuggets
Stir up a batch of these fast fruit- and oat-studded granola bar alternatives, and you’ll have a stash of wholesome snacks—or grab-and-go breakfasts—ready at a moment’s notice. Chopped dried apricots are a sweet and mild choice, but try subbing in other dried fruit, like cherries or cranberries, if you’re partial to other flavors.
Get the recipe: No-Bake Apricot and Oat Nuggets
No-Bake Maple Praline Drops
Sweetened with plenty of pure maple syrup and brown sugar and stuffed with a heavy hand of toasty nuts, these speedy versions of the classic Southern confection have a rich, butterscotch flavor that’s impossible to resist. Easy but impressive, they make a great hostess gift or a simple dinner party dessert any time of the year.
Get the recipe: No-Bake Maple Praline Drops
No-Bake Chocolate-Peppermint Cookies
Sometimes it’s the simplest recipes that pack the most punch. These festive confections only take 15 minutes of hands-on time: simply blitz chocolate wafter cookies in the food processor, add cream cheese, mascarpone, and sugar, then form logs and roll them in cocoa powder before chilling overnight and topping with peppermint pieces.
Get the recipe: No-Bake Chocolate-Peppermint Cookies
No-Bake Lemon Chia Date Bars
Think of these tasty treats as a no-bake (bar) version of lemon poppyseed muffins. Thanks to a generous amount of lemon zest and freshly-squeezed lemon juice, they're filled with fresh lemon flavor. The chia seeds add crunch—plus protein, fiber, and heart-healthy fats. To make them into grab-and-go energy bites, just roll the dough into balls, then coat them in shredded coconut.
Get the recipe: No-Bake Lemon Chia Date Bars
No-Bake Seed and Nut Bars
These delicious snack bars pack a protein-rich punch, thanks to a generous portion of sesame seeds and roasted pistachios. They call for chopped dried apricots, but dried plumbs, dates, or figs would be equally delicious.
Get the recipe: No-Bake Seed and Nut Bars
No-Bake Chocolate, Peanut Butter, and Oatmeal Cookies
These sweet, crunchy morsels combine the best ingredients of three classic cookies in one simple, speedy treat.
No-Bake Graham Cracker Squares
Step away from the store-bought snack bars. This all-ages friendly healthy treat is a delicious combination of oats, cranberries, peanuts, coconut, peanut butter, and graham crackers. It's the perfect pick-me-up that you can take on the go.
Get the recipe: No-Bake Graham Cracker Squares