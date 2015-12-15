6 Mocktail Recipes As Good as the Real Thing​

By Sarah Karnasiewicz
Updated August 29, 2016
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
J Muckle; Styling: Rebekah Peppler
Put away that sad can of seltzer and say cheers.
Grapefruit Spritz

J Muckle; Styling: Rebekah Peppler

This fizzy sip’s warm, sunny hue and tart citrus edge are reminiscent of an Aperol spritz—minus the booze, of course. Pair one with a leisurely brunch or sip as a gentle aperitif. And don’t worry: if you don’t have Angostura bitters on hand, any citrus bitter will make a fine substitute.

Get the recipe: Grapefruit Spritz

Pineapple Ginger Cooler

J Muckle; Styling: Rebekah Peppler

Escape to the islands with this alcohol-free twist on a classic tropical flavors. Packed with fresh pineapple juice, refreshing coconut water, and a tall shot of ginger beer, this cooling drink strikes a perfect balance between sweet and tangy. When selecting your ginger beer, trust us: the spicier, the better.

Get the recipe: Pineapple Ginger Cooler

Rosemary Fizz

J Muckle; Styling: Rebekah Peppler

Homemade rosemary syrup lends this simple citrus and soda drink a sophisticated herbal edge. The best part? One batch of syrup takes only minutes to make and will last you through a half dozen drinks. Other herbs, like basil and thyme, can also be used in place of rosemary with delicious results.

Get the recipe: Rosemary Fizz

Dirty Tonic

J Muckle; Styling: Rebekah Peppler

Miss your martini? This brine-kissed cocktail mimics the bracing, icy edge of the classic cocktail without adding an ounce of vodka or gin. Because tonic water is one of the essential ingredients here, it pays to seek out a premium brand, such as Fever Tree, that is dry and herbal and free of artificial sweeteners.

Get the recipe: Dirty Tonic

Cherry Manhattan

J Muckle; Styling: Rebekah Peppler

There’s not a smidge of whiskey in the recipe—but there’s certainly nothing childish about this sexy, smoky, tea- and black cherry-infused riff on the iconic Manhattan. For maximum effect, skip the neon red cherries and garnish it with ones made with real Maraschino, like those sold under the Luxardo name.

Get the recipe: Cherry Manhattan

Pear Almond Sparkler

J Muckle; Styling: Rebekah Peppler

Gently sweet and playfully fizzy, this festive cocktail marries the timeless flavors of sparkling cider, almond, and pear in one celebratory, seasonal package. Orgeat, a milky syrup made from almonds, sugar, and orange flower water, is a classic cocktail component—but any almond syrup (such as Torani or Monin) can be used in its place.

Get the recipe: Pear Almond Sparkler

