6 Mocktail Recipes As Good as the Real Thing
Grapefruit Spritz
This fizzy sip’s warm, sunny hue and tart citrus edge are reminiscent of an Aperol spritz—minus the booze, of course. Pair one with a leisurely brunch or sip as a gentle aperitif. And don’t worry: if you don’t have Angostura bitters on hand, any citrus bitter will make a fine substitute.
Pineapple Ginger Cooler
Escape to the islands with this alcohol-free twist on a classic tropical flavors. Packed with fresh pineapple juice, refreshing coconut water, and a tall shot of ginger beer, this cooling drink strikes a perfect balance between sweet and tangy. When selecting your ginger beer, trust us: the spicier, the better.
Rosemary Fizz
Homemade rosemary syrup lends this simple citrus and soda drink a sophisticated herbal edge. The best part? One batch of syrup takes only minutes to make and will last you through a half dozen drinks. Other herbs, like basil and thyme, can also be used in place of rosemary with delicious results.
Dirty Tonic
Miss your martini? This brine-kissed cocktail mimics the bracing, icy edge of the classic cocktail without adding an ounce of vodka or gin. Because tonic water is one of the essential ingredients here, it pays to seek out a premium brand, such as Fever Tree, that is dry and herbal and free of artificial sweeteners.
Cherry Manhattan
There’s not a smidge of whiskey in the recipe—but there’s certainly nothing childish about this sexy, smoky, tea- and black cherry-infused riff on the iconic Manhattan. For maximum effect, skip the neon red cherries and garnish it with ones made with real Maraschino, like those sold under the Luxardo name.
Pear Almond Sparkler
Gently sweet and playfully fizzy, this festive cocktail marries the timeless flavors of sparkling cider, almond, and pear in one celebratory, seasonal package. Orgeat, a milky syrup made from almonds, sugar, and orange flower water, is a classic cocktail component—but any almond syrup (such as Torani or Monin) can be used in its place.
