10 Mini Valentine’s Day Desserts That Are Sweeter Than a Card

Cinnamon and nutmeg enhance the flavor of these blondies, which are studded with chocolate chunks and baked until barely done. Use a mini heart-shaped cookie cutter to create the cute shapes, then enjoy the leftover scraps all to yourself. Prefer peanut butter to cookie butter? Feel free to swap it in.

Recipe and photo from Tutti Dolci. Get the recipe: Cookie Butter Chocolate Chunk Blondies