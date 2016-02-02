10 Mini Valentine’s Day Desserts That Are Sweeter Than a Card
RELATED: 55 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Boyfriend or Husband
Mini Chocolate Stout Brownie Sundae Floats
If you're baking for a beer-lover (or a chocoholic), these decadent brownie sundaes won't disappoint. The treat begins with a layer of crumbled boozy brownies, followed by a drizzle of burnt caramel and a scoop of chocolate ice cream. Finish with Guinness, coconut whipped cream, and a swirl of Irish cream hot fudge sauce.
Recipe and photo from Half Baked Harvest. Get the recipe: Mini Chocolate Stout Brownie Sundae Floats
Strawberry and Nutella Hand Pies
Nothing says "I love you" better than Nutella. Filled with all the deliciousness of a full-scale pie, these hand-held treats are much easier to prepare. Every bite bursts with strawberry jam and Nutella, and an egg wash gives the exterior its golden-brown finish. For a perfectly flaky crust, refrigerate the dough before baking.
Recipe and photo from Pretty in Pistachio. Get the recipe: Strawberry and Nutella Hand Pies
Brownie and Raspberry Trifle
No time to bake something entirely from scratch? This gorgeous trifle comes together in just 20 minutes, and store-bought brownies speed up the process. If you prefer, swap dark sweet cherries for the raspberries, and sprinkle with cocoa powder for an elegant finish. The homemade whipped cream lets you take credit for the treat.
Recipe and photo from Bakers Royale. Get the recipe: Brownie and Raspberry Trifle
Cookie Butter Chocolate Chunk Blondies
Cinnamon and nutmeg enhance the flavor of these blondies, which are studded with chocolate chunks and baked until barely done. Use a mini heart-shaped cookie cutter to create the cute shapes, then enjoy the leftover scraps all to yourself. Prefer peanut butter to cookie butter? Feel free to swap it in.
Recipe and photo from Tutti Dolci. Get the recipe: Cookie Butter Chocolate Chunk Blondies
Mini Cinnamon Roll Pops
Kids will go crazy for these breakfast-inspired treats, which they can bring to class for a fun bite-sized dessert. The process of making them is kid-friendly, too: Store-bought cinnamon rolls are split in half, popped onto a stick, and spread with vanilla icing. Don't forget to top with heart-shaped sprinkles!
Recipe and photo from The Decorated Cookie. Get the recipe: Mini Cinnamon Roll Pops
Buttermilk Red Velvet Donuts
You'll want to devour the entire pan of these donuts—which makes it all the better that they're baked instead of fried. If you're not a fan of icing, dip 'em in cinnamon and sugar, and then serve warm while they're still soft and fluffy. Enjoy leftovers as a Sunday morning breakfast.
Recipe and photo from Squirrelly Minds. Get the recipe: Buttermilk Red Velvet Donuts
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Salty, sweet, and adorable, too—these mini pretzels will be hard to put down. Set them out at a party for a festive snack, or give them to guests as an edible party favor. Better yet? Invite your friends over and make them together, experimenting with all different types of chocolate.
Recipe and photo from Leanne Bakes. Get the recipe: Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Almond Cakelets With Pomegranate Glaze
These airy almond cakeletes pair perfectly with a glass of champagne. The use of cake flour ensures they're light and fluffy, and the addition of yogurt keeps them moist. Pomegranate seeds give the glaze a natural pop of pink, and add a fun topper to the golden-brown cakes.
Recipe and photo from Tutti Dolci. Get the recipe: Almond Cakelets With Pomegranate Glaze
Mini Raspberry Rhubarb Pavlovas
Light and airy pavlovas are a simple, tasty base for homemade whipped cream and a sweet-tart compote. Fresh raspberries and rhubarb give the compote its gorgeous red hue, and every bite is filled with fresh pieces of fruit. Their miniature size make them the ideal after-dinner treat.
Recipe and photo from The Baker Chick. Get the recipe: Mini Raspberry Rhubarb Pavlovas
Vanilla and Berry Cheesecake Jars
The best part about these vegan vanilla and berry cheesecakes? Eating them out of single-serving jars. The creamy filling is flavored with vanilla bean and lemon juice, and can be topped with your choice of fresh, juicy berries. If you're too excited to wait for dessert, enjoy for breakfast by adding a handful of granola.
Recipe and photo from A Conscious Collection. Get the recipe: Vanilla and Berry Cheesecake Jars