9 Mini Easter Desserts You’ll Definitely Have Room For

Each component of these pocket-sized cheesecakes is even more enticing than the last. The crust is composed of crushed chocolate wafer cookies and almond flour, while the filling is packed with marzipan and cream cheese. A creamy dark chocolate glaze is spooned on top, while a marzipan flower completes the treat.

Recipe and photo from Love and Olive Oil. Get the recipe: Marzipan Mini Cheesecakes