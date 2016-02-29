9 Mini Easter Desserts You’ll Definitely Have Room For
From creamy cheesecake to coconut cream puffs, these springtime desserts will satisfy every type of sweet tooth. After enjoying a festive and filling Easter meal, their tiny size ensures you’ll still be able to indulge.
Marzipan Mini Cheesecakes
Each component of these pocket-sized cheesecakes is even more enticing than the last. The crust is composed of crushed chocolate wafer cookies and almond flour, while the filling is packed with marzipan and cream cheese. A creamy dark chocolate glaze is spooned on top, while a marzipan flower completes the treat.
Recipe and photo from Love and Olive Oil. Get the recipe: Marzipan Mini Cheesecakes
Mini Lemon-Rhubarb Bundt Cakes
- With lemon zest in the cake and lemon juice in the glaze, these tiny bundt cakes pack a big punch of flavor. To ensure the rhubarb pieces don’t sink to the bottom, toss them with flour before stirring into the batter. The moist, tart center tastes delightful against the golden-brown and slightly crisp exterior.
- Recipe and photo from Girl Versus Dough. Get the recipe:Mini Lemon-Rhubarb Bundt Cakes
Cinnamon Roll Sugar Cookies
Making these buttery cookies petite in size is the key to keeping them from falling apart. Each cookie is swirled with a mix of brown sugar and cinnamon, then topped off with a sweet cream cheese glaze. You’ll have fun slicing the dough into rounds—assuming you can manage not to eat it as you work.
Recipe and photo from The Baker Chick. Get the recipe: Cinnamon Roll Sugar Cookies
Mini Coconut Cream Puffs
Though traditional cream puffs are piped full of pastry cream, you can fill these shells with whatever you please (think homemade whipped cream, or even vanilla ice cream). Just make sure you don’t skimp on the rich ganache topping, which gives this dessert its gorgeous, shiny finish.
Recipe and photo from Oh Sweet Day. Get the recipe: Mini Coconut Cream Puffs
Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake
No need to choose between chocolate-dipped strawberries and fluffy vanilla cheesecake. This adorable dessert offers both in one bite, and the combination of flavors will have you going back for seconds. Serve them while the dark chocolate is still warm—it acts like a sauce to the deliciously creamy cheesecake.
Recipe and photo from The Little Epicurean. Get the recipe: Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake
Mini Carrot Cakes
Marzipan carrots adorn these mini cakes, which are spiced with ginger and nutmeg and layered with cinnamon buttercream. To create the tiny layers, you’ll bake the cake in a baking sheet, then cut it into thirds and stack ‘em on up. Trust us when we say you’ll want to indulge in more than one.
Recipe and photo from Baking My Way Through Germany. Get the recipe: Mini Carrot Cakes
Mini Banana Cream Pie
As you take your first bite of these single-serve cream pies, you'll discover a number of flavorful layers. The base of each pie is a mini Nilla Wafer, which is topped with alternating layers of banana pudding and sliced bananas. No need for any fancy equipment, either. Each pie can be made in a mini muffin tin.
Recipe and photo by A Spicy Perspective. Get the recipe: Mini Banana Cream Pie
Mini Chocolate Strawberry No Bake Desserts
You're just five ingredients away from this super-cute stack, which kids and adults will both enjoy. Plus, if your oven is full of other Easter dishes, this no-bake dessert is the perfect solution. Simply fold homemade strawberry puree into fresh whipped cream, then sandwich between chocolate wafer cookies.
Recipe and photo from She Wears Many Hats. Get the recipe: Mini Chocolate Strawberry No Bake Desserts
Easter Dirt Cups
This Easter spin on dirt cups could not be cuter. Store-bought vanilla pudding cups are jazzed up with a scoop of graham cracker crumbs, while chocolate puddings are topped with crushed Oreos. Use edible markers to draw designs on candy-coated chocolate eggs, which are nestled onto the top of each cup.
Recipe and photo from The Pink Wings. Get the recipe: Easter Dirt Cups