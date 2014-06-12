11 Delicious Recipes for Mexican Side Dishes

Round out any meal with these, 11 tasty Mexican side dishes. From salads, to salsas and grilled veggies these are the perfect side for any Mexican meal.
Sautéed Corn and Poblanos

Credit: Jonny Valiant

Make this scene-stealing side dish in a single skillet, then set it aside for up to an hour as you finish preparing the main course.

Guacamole

Credit: William Meppem

Stick to the classics with a simple but oh-so-delicious version of guacamole flavored with cilantro, lime juice, and jalapeños.

Easy Cheesy Beans

Credit: Levi Brown

Flavor store-bought refried beans with lime juice, salsa, and salt, then cover with a layer of gooey melted cheese.

Mexican Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

Credit: Aya Brackett

This stellar salad, filled with plump shrimp, salty Cotija cheese, and crunchy pepitas, can serve as either a side dish or a main course.

Mexican Grilled Corn With Cilantro

Credit: Sang An

These mini corns are almost too cute to eat. Kick up the flavor by tossing the cobs in lime juice and cilantro just before serving.

Avocado Salad With Spicy Cilantro and Red Chili Salsa

Credit: Danny Kim

A fiery red chili topper takes creamy sliced avocados to new heights.

Spicy Red Rice

Credit: Dana Gallagher

Long-grain white rice gets a south-of-the-border makeover with the addition of diced tomatoes and canned chilies in adobo sauce.

Tomatillo Salsa

Credit: Joshua Paul

Pureed raw tomatillos, a tart and hearty relative of the tomato, serve as the base of this quick and easy accompaniment.

Taco Salad With Pinto Beans and Avocado

Credit: Yunhee Kim

Salsa and sour cream stand in for salad dressing in this quick and easy dish. Serve as a main or alongside grilled chicken.

Charred Corn and Tomato Salsa

Credit: Tom Schierlitz

Scorched jalapeños kick up the heat in this from-scratch salsa. To tone down the spice, use poblano peppers instead.

Red Rice

Credit: Jonny Valiant

Guests will love the vibrant colors and bold flavors of this red rice; hosts will love that it only requires ten minutes of hands-on prep.

