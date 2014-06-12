11 Delicious Recipes for Mexican Side Dishes
Sautéed Corn and Poblanos
Guacamole
Stick to the classics with a simple but oh-so-delicious version of guacamole flavored with cilantro, lime juice, and jalapeños.
Easy Cheesy Beans
Flavor store-bought refried beans with lime juice, salsa, and salt, then cover with a layer of gooey melted cheese.
Mexican Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
This stellar salad, filled with plump shrimp, salty Cotija cheese, and crunchy pepitas, can serve as either a side dish or a main course.
Mexican Grilled Corn With Cilantro
Avocado Salad With Spicy Cilantro and Red Chili Salsa
A fiery red chili topper takes creamy sliced avocados to new heights.
Spicy Red Rice
Long-grain white rice gets a south-of-the-border makeover with the addition of diced tomatoes and canned chilies in adobo sauce.
Tomatillo Salsa
Pureed raw tomatillos, a tart and hearty relative of the tomato, serve as the base of this quick and easy accompaniment.
Taco Salad With Pinto Beans and Avocado
Salsa and sour cream stand in for salad dressing in this quick and easy dish. Serve as a main or alongside grilled chicken.
Charred Corn and Tomato Salsa
Scorched jalapeños kick up the heat in this from-scratch salsa. To tone down the spice, use poblano peppers instead.