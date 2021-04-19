15 Recipes From the May 2021 Issue of Real Simple
Get the recipes from this month’s issue.
Bake It Easy
Lemon-Poppy Seed Muffins With Lemon-Rose Glaze
Make your kitchen smell divine with a batch of these sunny yet sophisticated muffins.
Hazelnut Swirl Blondies
Ribbons of rich chocolate-hazelnut spread top each bite of these outrageously delicious blondies.
Everything Cream Cheese Scones
Savory scones meet classic bagels in this tasty recipe.
Apricot Almond Cake
This elegant stonefruit cake is deceptively simple and decadently delicious.
Double-Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies with Pecans and Cherries
Stock your treat jar with this chocolatey upgrade on everyday oatmeal cookies.
Wild Blueberry and Chai Bread
This tea cake quite literally earns its name.
Five Easy Dinners
Slow Cooker Chicken Tostadas
Tangy chicken tops crispy tortillas in this easy weeknight dinner.
Creamy Cauliflower Rice with Shrimp
This easy recipe transforms veggies into an elegant yet comforting dinner.
Sheet Pan Sausage and Veggies
A sheet pan and 20 minutes are all you need to make the ultimate weeknight dinner.
Grilled Turkey-Zucchini Burgers
Zucchini is the magic ingredient in these extra juicy turkey burgers.
Cheesy Baked Ravioli and Romaine Salad
This crowd-pleasing dinner balances decadent pasta with a bright and tangy salad.
Kitchen Hero: Frozen Spinach
Spanakopita Creamed Spinach
The classic appetizer gets remade as a crowd-pleasing side dish.
Spinach And Gruyère Bread Pudding
Upgrade your brunch spread with this simple and delicious recipe.
Spinach And Lamb Meatballs
These easy, full-flavored meatballs are perfect in pasta, as an appetizer, or in a sandwich.
Plant Powered
Quick Nutty Noodles
Just a few pantry staples come together to make a silky, slurpable sauce.
These recipes originally appeared in the May 2021 issue of Real Simple.