LIVE

15 Recipes From the May 2021 Issue of Real Simple

Get the recipes from this month’s issue.

By Real Simple Editors
April 19, 2021
Advertisement

Bake It Easy

Credit: Greg DuPree

Lemon-Poppy Seed Muffins With Lemon-Rose Glaze

Get the recipe

Make your kitchen smell divine with a batch of these sunny yet sophisticated muffins. 

Credit: Greg DuPree

Hazelnut Swirl Blondies

Get the recipe

Ribbons of rich chocolate-hazelnut spread top each bite of these outrageously delicious blondies.

Credit: Greg DuPree

Everything Cream Cheese Scones

Get the recipe

Savory scones meet classic bagels in this tasty recipe.

Credit: Greg DuPree

Apricot Almond Cake

Get the recipe

This elegant stonefruit cake is deceptively simple and decadently delicious.

Credit: Greg DuPree

Double-Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies with Pecans and Cherries

Get the recipe

Stock your treat jar with this chocolatey upgrade on everyday oatmeal cookies.

Credit: Greg DuPree

Wild Blueberry and Chai Bread

Get the recipe

This tea cake quite literally earns its name.

Five Easy Dinners

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Slow Cooker Chicken Tostadas

Get the recipe

Tangy chicken tops crispy tortillas in this easy weeknight dinner.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Creamy Cauliflower Rice with Shrimp

Get the recipe

This easy recipe transforms veggies into an elegant yet comforting dinner.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Sheet Pan Sausage and Veggies

Get the recipe

A sheet pan and 20 minutes are all you need to make the ultimate weeknight dinner.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Grilled Turkey-Zucchini Burgers

Get the recipe

Zucchini is the magic ingredient in these extra juicy turkey burgers.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Cheesy Baked Ravioli and Romaine Salad

Get the recipe

This crowd-pleasing dinner balances decadent pasta with a bright and tangy salad.

Kitchen Hero: Frozen Spinach

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Spanakopita Creamed Spinach

Get the recipe

The classic appetizer gets remade as a crowd-pleasing side dish.

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Spinach And Gruyère Bread Pudding

Get the recipe

Upgrade your brunch spread with this simple and delicious recipe.

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Spinach And Lamb Meatballs

Get the recipe

These easy, full-flavored meatballs are perfect in pasta, as an appetizer, or in a sandwich.

Plant Powered

Credit: Greg DuPree

Quick Nutty Noodles

Get the recipe

Just a few pantry staples come together to make a silky, slurpable sauce.

These recipes originally appeared in the May 2021 issue of Real Simple.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com