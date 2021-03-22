6 Delicious Matzo Pizza Ideas to Spice Up Your Passover Lunches
Sick of blah matzo pizza? Try these!
Matzo pizza is the ultimate day-three-of-Passover classic: It swoops in as soon as you simply cannot stuff another leftover kishke from Seder into your mouth and you're eager to use one of the many, many sheets of matzo sitting on your counter. (That annual 'six for one' matzo sale is kind of a trap, isn't it?)
But as much as matzo pizza feels like an obligatory part of celebrating a week of bread-free living for Passover, it can also be a joy to make and prepare. Especially with some simple culinary creativity!
Below, six fresh ingredient-forward, completely kosher matzo pizza recipes that amp up the Passover classic. To start, assemble each matzo pizza on a baking sheet and bake for 5-10 minutes in an oven preheated to 350℉, just until the cheese gets bubbly. Broil on low for an extra minute if you want a crisp top. Each recipe makes two matzo pizzas, but top matzo as generously or sparsely as you like. The best matzo pizza is made freehand, after all. P.S. We recommend serving alongside Real Simple deputy editor's go-to Passover treat: Savory Matzo Farfel Kigelach Muffins (yum).
Spinach and Artichoke Matzo Pizza
If you love spinach and artichoke dip, you’ll love this cracker-style pizza that’s crunchy and gooey with every bite. Start by heating a small skillet over medium heat and adding a tablespoon of olive oil and a clove of minced garlic. Add 6 ounces quartered artichokes (drained from the jar) and 3 cups baby spinach, then season with salt and stir until spinach is wilted. Spread alfredo sauce on top of matzo. Stir in 4 tablespoons of sauce to veg mixture, then top matzos with greens. Add shredded mozzarella and parmesan on top before baking.
Margarita Matzo Pizza
The best part of any Neapolitan pizza is the crisp crust, which is already built into a sheet of matzo. To start, brush matzo with a generous amount of extra virgin olive oil. Then, add fresh cut mozzarella circles (or shredded mozzarella) to the matzo. Add sliced tomatoes—the riper the better—and bake. Sprinkle with fresh basil after removing from the oven.
Buffalo Cauliflower Matzo Pizza
Microwave or steam 1 cup small cauliflower florets until they're tender but not falling apart. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. Spread buffalo sauce across the matzo. Arrange cauliflower on top. Add bleu cheese crumbles and shredded mozzarella. Bake and top with drizzles of ranch dressing and more buffalo sauce.
Roasted Vegetable Pesto Matzo Pizza
Adding super soft elements on top of matzo pizza makes for a nice textural contrast to the crisp cracker. Improvise with seder leftovers, or roast red peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, and eggplant, toasted in olive oil, for about 20 minutes at 400℉. Spread pesto across matzo sheet and top with single layer of veggies. Add mozzarella cheese or an Italian cheese blend. Bake, then sprinkle with fresh herbs, like parsley or chervil.
Whipped Ricotta Matzo Pizza
In a hurry? This pizza doesn’t even need a jolt in the oven to be delicious, and you can prepare it in under five minutes. For a single portion, whip half a cup of ricotta cheese with a hand mixer, using a bowl with plenty of extra space. Spoon the ricotta onto the matzo, and use spoon to add swirls or small indents. Drizzle with honey and olive oil. Sprinkle with salt, and fresh herbs, if available. That’s it.
Mushroom and Goat Cheese Matzo Pizza
Is it a chic crostini or matzo pizza? Why not both. To make, start by letting 3 ounces of goat cheese soften at room temperature. Meanwhile, roast 6 ounces of mushrooms (seasoned with salt, pepper, and thyme or rosemary) at 350℉ for 15-20 minutes. Spread goat cheese on matzo, then add mushrooms, and bake. Top with shredded parmesan, cracked pepper, and fresh herbs.