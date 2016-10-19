4 Mason Jar Meals That Make Lunchtime So Much Easier

Mason jars are great for canning, crafting, and gifting, but if you ask me, they're even better for meal prep. Seriously—if you're sick of your usual lunch routine, why not switch it up with these mason jar creations? We've include a riff on ramen noodles (they cook right in the jar!), a healthy, homemade burrito bowl filled with all your favorite fixings, cheesy eggs that are perfect for dunking toast into, and more. The wide-mouth mason jars make for easy transportation, and ensure all of the ingredients stay fresh.