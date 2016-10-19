4 Mason Jar Meals That Make Lunchtime So Much Easier
Your lunch is about to be the envy of the office (or, more likely, your entire household).
Mason jars are great for canning, crafting, and gifting, but if you ask me, they're even better for meal prep. Seriously—if you're sick of your usual lunch routine, why not switch it up with these mason jar creations? We've include a riff on ramen noodles (they cook right in the jar!), a healthy, homemade burrito bowl filled with all your favorite fixings, cheesy eggs that are perfect for dunking toast into, and more. The wide-mouth mason jars make for easy transportation, and ensure all of the ingredients stay fresh.
Yes, you can cook eggs in a mason jar—and they’re seriously delicious. We call these grilled cheese eggs because when they’re done cooking, you’ll dip toasted bread into the jars to enjoy the rich, buttery eggs and cheese inside. We recommend pairing with challah or brioche for ultimate satisfaction, but any toasted bread will work in a pinch. Get creative with other variations—toss in crumbled turkey bacon, stir in hummus, or finish with more fresh herbs.
This may be the ultimate lunchtime hack: A just-add-water homemade soup that’s packed with veggies, tofu, and quick-cooking noodles. In the cold winter months, we suggest prepping three or four jars on Sunday (feel free to switch up the veggies) so lunch is packed for the whole week.
Thanks to a rainbow of colorful veggies and a layer of cheese, this stacked salad looks (almost) too pretty too eat. It’s packed with lean protein, whole grains, and vitamin C, but tastes just as good as your favorite store-bought burrito. To prevent it from browning, add the diced avocado on the day-of.
Hummus lovers, this one's for you. This jar incorporates the tahini-laced puree right into the salad, so you can enjoy the creamy dip in each and every bite. The herb-packed tabbouleh packs a punch and adds fresh lemony flavor to the arugula and chickpeas. Don’t forget the pita chips for a satisfying crunch.