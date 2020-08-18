17 Simple Mashed Potato Recipes for When You're Craving Comfort Food

Classic mashed potatoes are a simple side, yes, but there's nothing ordinary (or optional) about them—forgetting to serve this dish at any holiday meal is arguably punishable by law. The good news is that all you really need for rich and fluffy mashed potatoes is milk, cream, or buttermilk, plus plenty of butter (and salt, pepper, and spuds, of course). But fresh herbs, a dollop of sour cream, and some toasted garlic will bring them into another dimension. There are also various techniques that will kick your go-to mashed potato recipe up a notch, like mixing Russets with Yukon Golds, cooking them in heavily salted water, and mashing with a potato ricer (find every step you can take to cook better mashed potatoes here).

The next time you’re preparing a side of silky mashed spuds, use one of these delicious recipe ideas to get an all-new dish with the same creamy, comforting goodness.

RELATED: 20 Delicious Ideas for Leftover Mashed Potatoes