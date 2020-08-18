17 Simple Mashed Potato Recipes for When You're Craving Comfort Food

By Betty Gold
August 18, 2020
Getty Images

Classic mashed potatoes are a simple side, yes, but there's nothing ordinary (or optional) about them—forgetting to serve this dish at any holiday meal is arguably punishable by law. The good news is that all you really need for rich and fluffy mashed potatoes is milk, cream, or buttermilk, plus plenty of butter (and salt, pepper, and spuds, of course). But fresh herbs, a dollop of sour cream, and some toasted garlic will bring them into another dimension. There are also various techniques that will kick your go-to mashed potato recipe up a notch, like mixing Russets with Yukon Golds, cooking them in heavily salted water, and mashing with a potato ricer (find every step you can take to cook better mashed potatoes here).

The next time you’re preparing a side of silky mashed spuds, use one of these delicious recipe ideas to get an all-new dish with the same creamy, comforting goodness.

RELATED: 20 Delicious Ideas for Leftover Mashed Potatoes

Start Slideshow

1 of 17

Smashed Red Potatoes With Miso

Jennifer Causey
get the recipe

This masterful recipe mixes boiled red potatoes and onions with miso-scallion butter and plenty of freshly ground black pepper. If you've never cooked with miso paste—a gut-friendly ingredient that aids in digestion—you're in for a real treat. White miso, the type called for in this recipe, is the mildest form and tastes slightly sweet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Creamy One-Pot Mashed Potatoes

Greg DuPree
get the recipe

Call this creamy one-pot mashed potato recipe the classic to end all classics. You’ll use Yukon Gold potatoes, rather than the traditional Russet variety, to cut down on the starch content that can lend an overly gummy texture. Then you'll mix them with half and half and use a potato ricer to mash them (which makes all the difference in transforming the dense spuds into fluffy grains). Fold in butter, salt, and sour cream. The result? A revelation. 

3 of 17

Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes

Maren Caruso/Getty Images
get the recipe

Just like traditional dish, Instant Pot mashed potatoes should be done with russet potatoes (sometimes referred to as Idaho potatoes), which are best for creating a light, fluffy texture. You'll place the potatoes into the Instant Pot with cold water and salt, then pressure cook for 8 minutes. While the potatoes are cooking, warm some milk or cream and butter on the stove before pressing the potatoes through a ricer and folding in dairy, salt, and pepper.

Advertisement

4 of 17

Luscious Mashed Potatoes

Anna Williams
get the recipe

There are a few components that make these mashed potatoes so luscious. First, a cup of heavy cream. You’ll add it to milk and butter that’s infused with rosemary and bay leaf for a super sophisticated twist that won't lean too hard into the herbal notes. (Because, let’s be honest, nobody wants a sprig of rosemary stuck in their teeth.) 

5 of 17

Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes

Chris Court
get the recipe

With only 15 minutes of hands-on time and four ingredients, you'd be hard-pressed to find an easier (or more flavorful) recipe for mashed potatoes. Don't skimp on the sour cream, which adds a deliciously tart-and-tangy touch to the already creamy taters. 

6 of 17

Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Larissa Veronesi/Getty Images
get the recipe

In under 30 minutes, you can use your Instant Pot to transform the tough, starchy spud into a creamy side dish that balances sweet, spicy, and citrusy flavors. This simple side dish also packs plenty of beta carotene, Vitamin A, and potassium, too. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 17

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Jose Picayo
get the recipe

These get an added lift thanks to the addition of fragrant garlic butter (yum). Rather than just add a bunch of raw garlic to the potatoes, you'll sauté it in melted butter first, mellowing it’s bite and infusing the butter and half-and half with its flavor. 

8 of 17

Mashed Potatoes With Toasted Garlic and Smoked Paprika

Tom Schierlitz
get the recipe

The paprika gives these potatoes a warm, smoky kick.

9 of 17

Mashed Potatoes With Lemon and Olives

Tom Schierlitz
get the recipe

Lemon zest and quartered olives lend a bright zing and brininess.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 17

Mashed Potatoes With Bacon and Blue Cheese

Tom Schierlitz
get the recipe

Creamy mashed potatoes get even richer when you mix in pungent blue cheese and crumbled bacon.

11 of 17

Mashed Potatoes With Ricotta and Parmesan

Tom Schierlitz
get the recipe

Ricotta adds a mild creaminess to the potatoes, while the Parmesan lends a salty bite.

12 of 17

Mashed Potatoes With Peas and Scallions

Tom Schierlitz
get the recipe

Sweet peas and sliced scallions provide a beautiful shot of color in this side dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 17

Mashed Potatoes With Carrots and Dill

Tom Schierlitz
get the recipe

The carrots cook along with the potatoes in the pot, saving you time and clean-up effort.

14 of 17

Mashed Potatoes With Horseradish and Chives

Tom Schierlitz
get the recipe

For an even spicier kick, substitute finely grated fresh horseradish root for the prepared horseradish.

15 of 17

Mashed Potatoes With Mushrooms and Thyme

Tom Schierlitz
get the recipe

To get a head start on this side dish, you can prepare the mushroom-thyme mixture up to 2 days in advance.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 17

Mashed Potatoes With Brown Butter and Sage

Tom Schierlitz
get the recipe

Browned butter adds a delicious nuttiness to the creamy potatoes.

17 of 17

Mashed Potatoes With Chipotle and Cheddar

Tom Schierlitz
get the recipe

The cheddar melts as it's mashed in with the warm potatoes, infusing every bite with cheesy goodness.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com