7 Mighty Tasty Margarita Recipes

By Real Simple
Updated August 31, 2015
Sang An
How to make margaritas like you’ve never made them before: Start with tequila, and then where they go—zesty, spicy, sour, or sweet—is entirely up to you.
Classic Margaritas

Dana Gallagher

There are a multitude of variations on the south-of-the-border classic, but you can’t go wrong with a straight-up combination of tequila and fresh lime juice with either Triple Sec or Cointreau.

Deviled Margarita

Joseph De Leo

Coat the rim of your glass with a mixture of salt and cayenne pepper to add a slight kick to each sip.

Limeade Margarita

Sang An

Limeade and fresh mint sprigs lend a particularly tangy flavor to this summer favorite.

Strawberry-Banana Margarita

Maura McEvoy

Packed with fresh strawberries and bananas, this frozen margarita is more sweet than sour.

Cucumber and Chili Margarita

Kathryn Barnard and Greg Kessler

A pinch of cayenne lends a smoky undertone while balancing out the tart lime.

Margarita

Quentin Bacon

Beer drinkers will love this take, which calls for a healthy dose of lager, on the classic.

Lime Sorbet Margaritas

Quentin Bacon

Let your drinks double as dessert: Pour tequila directly over scoops of lime sorbet.

