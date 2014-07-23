7 Mighty Tasty Margarita Recipes
Classic Margaritas
There are a multitude of variations on the south-of-the-border classic, but you can’t go wrong with a straight-up combination of tequila and fresh lime juice with either Triple Sec or Cointreau.
Deviled Margarita
Coat the rim of your glass with a mixture of salt and cayenne pepper to add a slight kick to each sip.
Limeade Margarita
Limeade and fresh mint sprigs lend a particularly tangy flavor to this summer favorite.
Strawberry-Banana Margarita
Packed with fresh strawberries and bananas, this frozen margarita is more sweet than sour.
Cucumber and Chili Margarita
A pinch of cayenne lends a smoky undertone while balancing out the tart lime.
Margarita
Beer drinkers will love this take, which calls for a healthy dose of lager, on the classic.
Lime Sorbet Margaritas
Let your drinks double as dessert: Pour tequila directly over scoops of lime sorbet.
