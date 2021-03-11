7 So-Refreshing Margarita Recipes to Make the Minute It's Over 40 Degrees Outside
Don't sleep on these vibrant tequila-scented cocktails.
For tequila fans, there are few things more satisfying on a hot day (or night) than a frosty, fresh, salt-dusted margarita. Thanks to smooth tequila, tart-and-tangy lime juice, and lots of ice, the margarita is a refreshing classic cocktail made for any and every spring or summertime occasion.
That being said, true fans know that are margs are not created equal. Grocery and liquor store shelves are lined with packaged margarita mixes that make claims like "just add tequila!" But tequila and a splash of neon yellow sweetness does not a margarita make.
The secret to a truly delicious margarita is using all the right (meaning fresh) ingredients in the right proportions. Translation: Don't wing it! Instead, follow one of these flavor-packed, perfectly-balanced margarita recipes, and you'll nail it every time.
1
This classic cocktail recipe couldn't be easier to shake up: All you need is tequila, lime, and a hint of sweet (we love the orange taste of Cointreau, but you can also just add a squeeze of fresh-squeezed orange juice). Simply shake the ingredients together, add a salt rim, and your home happy hour is ready to go. After you master the basic version, you can experiment with adding spices, fresh herbs, or fruit.
2
To create this vibrant cocktail, you'll combine tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. The real magic, however, happens you you pour bubbly kombucha over the mixture once it's in the glass. It's fresh, festive, and almost healthy.
3
Spicy marg lovers, this one's for you. Our classic spicy margarita is a traditional tequila-lime-agave recipe combined with a pinch of cayenne that's sure to wake up your next happy hour.
4
Think of this as your spicy margarita 2.0. To make it, simply muddle cilantro and a couple of slices of jalapeño in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Add tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and simple syrup, then shake well and pour into a salt-rimmed glass. Garnish with lime and another sprig of cilantro.
5
Why yes, this is the perfect in-a-pinch tropical vacation cocktail. No ice cubes on hand? No problem—simply pour a shot of tequila over a scoop of lime sorbet and call it a day. After all, the sun and sand are waiting.
6
This frozen sweet and sour cocktail swaps ice cubes for an entire cup of frozen watermelon, which is the perfect way to make sure your drink won't get watered down as it melts.
7
Frosé fans will love this strawberry-scented margarita. It's half smoothie, half cocktail, and 100 percent festive.