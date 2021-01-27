Our Complete Mardi Gras Menu for a Delicious Homemade Holiday Feast

Even though we're past the Christmas holiday season, we could all use a few more reasons to celebrate this winter. And luckily, there's another lively holiday just on the horizon: Mardi Gras! While many of us have certain perceptions of a raucous celebration, Mardi Gras is so much more than just an excuse to let loose and drink copious amounts of Hurricane cocktails. It's actually a holiday steeped in family tradition, kid-friendly parades, and delicious food.

The Mardi Gras 'Carnival' period technically begins 12 days after Christmas, but the day that most people associate with the most debauchery and celebration is Fat Tuesday (which this year falls on February 16, 2021). Mardi Gras celebrations traditionally represent the culmination of the feasting period that falls before Christian Lent, but in modern times the day of indulgence transcends beyond religion to a holiday beloved by all. The parades might be canceled this year, but that doesn't mean that you can't get into the Mardi Gras spirit right at home. While cooking up a feast with your family isn't quite the same as partying on the infamous Bourbon Street, we're pretty sure no one will be disappointed with this spread.

What to Cook for Mardi Gras 2021

Creole and Cajun foods are traditional for Mardi Gras feasts—after all, the state of Louisiana was founded on Mardi Gras 1699, making the holiday the ideal celebration of the state's culture, especially its food.

First things first: You can't have a Mardi Gras celebration without a King Cake, which is usually circular or braided to represent a crown. The plastic or porcelain baby that is hidden inside is meant to impart luck and prosperity to whoever finds it, as well as the responsibility of planning next year's party. Here are some other recipes you can make for your family this year to bring the spirit of Mardi Gras into your home.