13 Recipes From the March 2021 Issue of Real Simple
Get the recipes from this month’s issue.
The Beauty of Pasta at Your Fingertips
To me, pasta isn't just a satisfying, saucy bowl of noodles. I also think of comfort, love, heartbreak, exhaustion, and joy. In fact, pasta is the answer to most things in my life. Tired after a long flight (when those were a thing), I'd have pasta on the table soon after I walked through the door. On the brink of a breakup many moons ago, I'd whip up bowls of reconciliation pasta. But there is a special magic in fresh pasta, which goes beyond quick comfort: It's quality time with my grandma, watching her wrinkled hands shape the dough. It's falling in love with my boyfriend during the early days of quarantine, when there were no restaurant dates but nights at home filling silky pasta sheets with creamy ricotta.
As a food editor, I spend most of my days cooking in my tiny New York City kitchen. Even at the end of long days at the stove, I still yearn for the feeling of fresh pasta dough in my hands, for the meditative experience of rolling and shaping. Whether I'm immersing myself in the calmness and simplicity that is flour, eggs, and water, or I'm rallying my partner or family to join me on this sweet, playful journey, making pasta from scratch always brings me joy. You see, it has that power. I believe the best things are the things we make ourselves, with our own hands. Fresh pasta is at the top of the list.
Here, at your fingertips, is a guide for seamless results. Working with a machine or by hand, you can enjoy homemade pasta dressed up with fuss-free pantry sauces. — Ananda Eidelstein, senior food editor
With just three ingredients (hint: flour, eggs, and water) and a bit of time, you can experience the joys of making pasta from scratch.
This decadent twist on baked pasta features a superstar combo of pumpkin and sage.
This creamy, comforting pasta dish is packed with bright flavors and a pantry shortcut.
Only eight pantry staples stand between you and a bowl of this epically delicious pasta.
Five Easy Dinners
File this one under: Where have you been our whole lives?
This quick and healthy steak dinner is a guaranteed crowd pleaser.
Got 20 minutes and a rotisserie chicken? Then you’ve got dinner.
This delicious pantry-friendly soup only takes 30 minutes to put together.
Moroccan spices infuse this intensely flavorful plant-based dish.
Kitchen Hero: Canned Chickpeas
This dip is proof your healthy snacks can be pretty, too.
Rethink your standard tuna salad with this delicious recipe.
Whole-grain dessert bites you can feel good about.
Plant Powered
This oatmeal mix brings the flavors of the tropics to the breakfast staple.
These recipes originally appeared in the March 2021 issue of Real Simple.