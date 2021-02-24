13 Recipes From the March 2021 Issue of Real Simple

Get the recipes from this month’s issue.

The Beauty of Pasta at Your Fingertips

To me, pasta isn't just a satisfying, saucy bowl of noodles. I also think of comfort, love, heartbreak, exhaustion, and joy. In fact, pasta is the answer to most things in my life. Tired after a long flight (when those were a thing), I'd have pasta on the table soon after I walked through the door. On the brink of a breakup many moons ago, I'd whip up bowls of reconciliation pasta. But there is a special magic in fresh pasta, which goes beyond quick comfort: It's quality time with my grandma, watching her wrinkled hands shape the dough. It's falling in love with my boyfriend during the early days of quarantine, when there were no restaurant dates but nights at home filling silky pasta sheets with creamy ricotta.

As a food editor, I spend most of my days cooking in my tiny New York City kitchen. Even at the end of long days at the stove, I still yearn for the feeling of fresh pasta dough in my hands, for the meditative experience of rolling and shaping. Whether I'm immersing myself in the calmness and simplicity that is flour, eggs, and water, or I'm rallying my partner or family to join me on this sweet, playful journey, making pasta from scratch always brings me joy. You see, it has that power. I believe the best things are the things we make ourselves, with our own hands. Fresh pasta is at the top of the list.

Here, at your fingertips, is a guide for seamless results. Working with a machine or by hand, you can enjoy homemade pasta dressed up with fuss-free pantry sauces. — Ananda Eidelstein, senior food editor

Image zoom Credit: Victor Protasio Basic Homemade Pasta Dough Get The Recipe With just three ingredients (hint: flour, eggs, and water) and a bit of time, you can experience the joys of making pasta from scratch. Image zoom Credit: Victor Protasio Ricotta Roll-Ups in Creamy Pumpkin Sauce Get The Recipe This decadent twist on baked pasta features a superstar combo of pumpkin and sage. Image zoom Credit: Victor Protasio Fettuccine With Cheesy Artichoke Sauce Get The Recipe This creamy, comforting pasta dish is packed with bright flavors and a pantry shortcut. Image zoom Credit: Victor Protasio Fresh Cavatelli With Garlic Tomato Sauce Get The Recipe Only eight pantry staples stand between you and a bowl of this epically delicious pasta.

Five Easy Dinners

Kitchen Hero: Canned Chickpeas

Image zoom Credit: Victor Protasio Pink Hummus Get The Link This dip is proof your healthy snacks can be pretty, too. Image zoom Credit: Photo by: Victor Protasio Chickpea-Tuna Salad Get The Recipe Rethink your standard tuna salad with this delicious recipe. Image zoom Credit: Victor Protasio Chickpea "Cookie Dough" Bites Get The Recipe Whole-grain dessert bites you can feel good about.

Plant Powered