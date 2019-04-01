There’s a lot of talk of meal prep these days—cook on Sunday, eat all week! That’s a good strategy for lunch and dinner, but sometimes in the mornings, having a breakfast prepped in advance isn’t enough. You need something that’s made ahead of time that also can be eaten en route during that morning commute, school drop-off, or emergency pre-work errand. These make-ahead, easily-transported breakfast recipes will fill you up without slowing you down. Portable, healthy, and tasty—welcome to your new morning routine.

1. Egg Muffins

Image zoom Aubrie Pick

Eggs for breakfast often feel like a luxury reserved for weekends or lazy snow days. By making a big batch of mini frittatas like these in a silicone egg muffin pan ($7; amazon.com) all at once, you can have a wholesome egg breakfast any day of the week. Nutritious, protein-packed, low carb, and delicious—what more can you ask for from a breakfast? So feel free to hit snooze one more time and grab two muffins to eat on the run, or pack them up in a Tupperware with a dollop of salsa and a wedge of avocado for some extra flavor.

2. Power Parfait

Health Coach Robyn Youkilis is a big fan of the “Power Parfait”—a next-level yogurt parfait with toppings that you can prepare at the beginning of the week in small mason jars and grab on your way out the door. What makes this parfait stand out from the rest is mixing in oats, chia seeds, and protein powder to pump up the protein (and satisfaction) factor. Youkilis recommends topping the parfaits with fresh fruit and granola—our favorite is Cascadian Farms Organic Oats & Honey Granola ($21; amazon.com). Varying the toppings day-by-day will ensure you won’t get bored—try shredded coconut flakes, chia seeds, dried fruit, or crushed nuts.

3. Mason Jar Overnight Oats

Image zoom Jen Causey

Mason jars ($8; amazon.com) are enjoying a prolonged moment of fame–and for good reason. These handy containers are perfect for meal prep and portability, and can be used for storing, freezing, and re-heating. That makes them the perfect vehicle for creamy, no-cook overnight oats. Start with these hearty and slightly sweet strawberry almond oats, or use our fail-proof preparation technique and get creative with add-ins and toppings. Did someone say chocolate peanut butter oats?

You can scoop overnight oats directly from the fridge into your mouth or pop them into the microwave for a minute or two before you head out the door. As long as you’ve got a spoon, you’re ready to go.

4. Homemade Protein Bars

Wellness influencer Juli Bauer, known as PaleOMG, relies on her homemade Strawberry Banana Trail Mix Collagen Bars to get her through a midday slump or for a pre-workout snack. We think they would also be a great on-the-go breakfast option. Packed with collagen protein and healthy fats from chopped nuts and creamy cashew butter, these homemade energy bites are a much better option than pre-packaged bars, which are often filled with preservatives and emulsifiers. Make a big batch and store them in the freezer for an easy grab-and-go option even on weeks when you don’t have time to think ahead. Just make sure to individually portion the bars before freezing by cutting and wrapping tightly in saran wrap.

5. Pre-Proportioned Smoothies

Image zoom daily-harvest.com

Smoothies don’t take a lot of time to prepare, but we’ve all had those mornings when even five minutes is more than we have to spare. The good news is, you can prepare a smoothie in advance so that all you have to do in the morning is grab, blend, and go. Gather your smoothie ingredients (find some healthy smoothie recipe inspiration here) the night before or even at the beginning of the week and store in individually-portioned glass jars with lids. The key is to freeze all the fruit, dry ingredients like protein powders, and greens together in the freezer, where they will last up to three months, and wait until just before blending to add your liquid of choice. If you use a single-serve blender like a NutriBullet ($50; amazon.com), you don’t even have to pour the smoothie out after blending—just untwist the blade from the cup and you’re good to go. You can also use a delivery service like Daily Harvest ($8 per smoothie; daily-harvest.com), which will send you pre-portioned frozen smoothie components for a healthy, quick option that requires only 30 seconds of blending on your end.