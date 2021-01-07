5 Genius, Waste-Free Ways to Use Leftover Wine (From Cooking to Tie-Dying Clothes)

Over the last few years, my husband and I have made a conscious effort to be less wasteful in our daily lives—and I’m not just talking about being more mindful about our weekly groceries. We’re trying to be more conservative with the amount of water we use when showering, washing our face, and brushing our teeth. When it comes to buying new clothes, we try to make sure it’s a purchase that we truly love or need, so we don’t end up with something that sits in our closet with tags on it for months.

And while this is a very rare and an almost non-existent occurrence, we've also found alternative ways to use up leftover wine so it doesn't go to waste. Do you ever have those nights where you just want a glass or two of wine, but the thought of the bottle going to waste just crushes your soul? Sometimes the solution is to just say "yolo" and consume the entire thing while watching Clueless for the 78th time. But there's also moments when you know you should really reel it back and stick to just one glass.

First, start by reading our guide to properly preserving an open bottle of vino for as long as possible. If you still can't manage to finish it, not to worry—with the tricks below, you won't have to stress about wasting even one drop. From cooking to tie-dying, there are many ways to make the most your favorite Côtes du Rhône or Pinot Gris.