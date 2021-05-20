15 Recipes From the June 2021 Issue of Real Simple
Get the recipes from this month’s issue.
A Dip Dive
Tomato-Feta Dip
Rich and jammy tomato flavors play perfectly off the salty, creamy feta cheese.
Cheesy Chile Dip
It's a cheesy mélange of five different peppers perfect for a party, game day, or a comfort food weekend treat.
Glorious Green Dip
This veg-forward recipe proves healthy can be delightful, too.
Spiced Lentil Dip
Any legume will do well in a blended dip, and this recipe is proof.
Chimichurri-Yogurt Dip
The bright Chimichurri mixture is swirled into thick Greek yogurt for a pretty presentation and fresh flavor.
Carrot Hummus
You'll build flavor from the get-go by sizzling garlic in olive oil with fragrant cumin before adding carrots to steam in the toasted aromatics.
5 Easy Dinners
Grilled Steaks With Potato Skewers
It's hard to go wrong with a perfectly seared steak and potatoes, but the combination can feel a bit heavy for the warmer months. Enter this grill-centric rendition, which pairs tender strip steaks with potato-shallot skewers.
Buttery Shrimp With Marinated White Beans
With this shrimp and bean dinner, you'll not only turn out saucy, flavorful plates in under 30 minutes, you'll learn how to build flavor with pantry ingredients.
Antipasto Stromboli
Picture a pizza rolled up and baked into a tube. Sounds like heaven, right?
BBQ Chicken With Slaw
Making baked BBQ chicken at home is surprisingly simple.
Golden Corn and Tofu Curry
Rice noodles, tender tofu cubes, and toasted corn kernels nestle up alongside each other in a rich, Thai-inspired coconut curry sauce.
Kitchen Hero: Raspberry Jam
Raspberry-Almond Crumb Bars
These simple crumb bars require only 10 minutes of hands-on time, not to mention only seven ingredients.
Raspberry-Maple-Glazed Pork Tenderloin
It's hard to improve on perfectly grilled pork tenderloin, but this pepper-infused raspberry glaze manages to do it.
Raspberry Jam Waffles
Move aside maple syrup, warm raspberry jam is here to take your place at the breakfast table.
Plant Powered
Chickpea Veggie Burgers
The flavor profile on these veggie burgers takes its cues from falafel.