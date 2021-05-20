15 Recipes From the June 2021 Issue of Real Simple

Get the recipes from this month’s issue.

By Real Simple Editors
May 20, 2021
A Dip Dive

Credit: Victor Protasio

Tomato-Feta Dip

Rich and jammy tomato flavors play perfectly off the salty, creamy feta cheese. 

Credit: Victor Protasio

Cheesy Chile Dip

It's a cheesy mélange of five different peppers perfect for a party, game day, or a comfort food weekend treat.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Glorious Green Dip

This veg-forward recipe proves healthy can be delightful, too.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Spiced Lentil Dip

Any legume will do well in a blended dip, and this recipe is proof.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Chimichurri-Yogurt Dip

The bright Chimichurri mixture is swirled into thick Greek yogurt for a pretty presentation and fresh flavor. 

Credit: Victor Protasio

Carrot Hummus

You'll build flavor from the get-go by sizzling garlic in olive oil with fragrant cumin before adding carrots to steam in the toasted aromatics.

5 Easy Dinners

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Grilled Steaks With Potato Skewers

It's hard to go wrong with a perfectly seared steak and potatoes, but the combination can feel a bit heavy for the warmer months. Enter this grill-centric rendition, which pairs tender strip steaks with potato-shallot skewers. 

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Buttery Shrimp With Marinated White Beans

With this shrimp and bean dinner, you'll not only turn out saucy, flavorful plates in under 30 minutes, you'll learn how to build flavor with pantry ingredients.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Antipasto Stromboli

Picture a pizza rolled up and baked into a tube. Sounds like heaven, right?

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

BBQ Chicken With Slaw

Making baked BBQ chicken at home is surprisingly simple.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Golden Corn and Tofu Curry

Rice noodles, tender tofu cubes, and toasted corn kernels nestle up alongside each other in a rich, Thai-inspired coconut curry sauce.

Kitchen Hero: Raspberry Jam

Credit: Greg DuPree

Raspberry-Almond Crumb Bars

These simple crumb bars require only 10 minutes of hands-on time, not to mention only seven ingredients. 

Credit: Greg DuPree

Raspberry-Maple-Glazed Pork Tenderloin

It's hard to improve on perfectly grilled pork tenderloin, but this pepper-infused raspberry glaze manages to do it.

Credit: Greg DuPree

Raspberry Jam Waffles

Move aside maple syrup, warm raspberry jam is here to take your place at the breakfast table.

Plant Powered

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Chickpea Veggie Burgers

The flavor profile on these veggie burgers takes its cues from falafel.

