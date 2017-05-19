June 2017 Recipes

Recipes from this month’s issue.

By Real Simple
Updated May 19, 2017
Advertisement
Greg Dupree

TASTES LIKE SUMMER

FIVE EASY DINNERS

  1. Pasta With Chicken Sausage, Corn, Leeks, and Mushrooms
  2. Pressed Roast Beef Sandwiches With Caramelized Onions
  3. Salmon Cakes With Caper Mayonnaise
  4. Italian Vegetable Fagioli With Toasted Couscous
  5. Spanish Tortilla With Harissa Sauce

BIG BATCH COOKING

STAPLE: DILL PICKLES

MAKE IT YOURSELF

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com