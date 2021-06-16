17 Recipes From the July Issue of Real Simple
Delicious recipes for your next backyard gathering, five easy dinners, three ways to cook with artichokes, and more.
The Backyard Beckons
Fancy Tomato Sandwiches
A nutty alpine cheese like Gruyère or Comté balances the acidic tomatoes, while a tangle of baby arugula offers peppery bite.
Green Bean Salad with Crispy Bread Crumbs
This dish is perfect for picnics, barbecues, or even holiday meals, but easy enough to add to your weeknight rotation.
Mostly Make-Ahead BBQ Ribs
These can be made up to a day in advance, perfect for ensuring a truly relaxing weekend barbecue or holiday party.
Nectarine-and-Burrata Salad
Juicy, olive oil-slicked nectarines nestle up alongside tangy pickled onions and creamy burrata.
Garlic-and-Herb Potato Salad
This garlicky, herbaceous rendition of potato salad makes a good case for staying away from the mayo for good.
Caramelized Shallot Dip
Shallots stand in for onions in what's an otherwise straightforward sour cream dip.
PB&J Ice Cream Sandwiches
All the most craveable parts of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich are here in this ice cream treat.
Sparkling Lemonade Mixed Drinks
These low ABV alternatives are great for long summer afternoons or hot evening barbecues.
5 Easy Dinners
Gnocchi Alla Vodka
Creamy tomato sauce blankets every little potato dumpling in this easy take on penne alla vodka.
Nicoise-Inspired Summer Salad
Smoked trout stands in for the traditional tuna, which pairs perfectly with the chickpeas.
Crispy Chicken and Blue Cheese Salad
This salad is tasty, delicious, and best of all? It comes together in under 30 minutes.
Grilled Sriracha Pork Chops With Sesame Smashed Cucumbers
The honey in the marinade is the key to getting a caramelized crust on the chop, which pairs perfectly with the vinegary cucumbers.
Grilled Lamb Flatbread
Melted mozzarella ties together the spiced ground lamb filling, slices of red onion, and pops of salty feta cheese.
Kitchen Hero: Artichokes
Roasted Artichokes and Potatoes
Roasting concentrates the artichokes' bright, lemony flavors, and smoked paprika highlights their citrusy notes.
Baked Marinated Chicken
With jars of artichokes in the pantry, you always have a delicious, healthy side ready to go.
Artichoke Mac and Cheese
Artichokes dress up creamy mac and cheese, adding texture and punch to every bite.
Plant Powered
Superfood Pesto
Sunflower, hemp, and flax come together in a symphony of flavors ranging from nutty to spicy to buttery.