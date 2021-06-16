17 Recipes From the July Issue of Real Simple

Delicious recipes for your next backyard gathering, five easy dinners, three ways to cook with artichokes, and more.

By Real Simple Editors
June 16, 2021
The Backyard Beckons

Credit: Greg DuPree

Fancy Tomato Sandwiches

A nutty alpine cheese like Gruyère or Comté balances the acidic tomatoes, while a tangle of baby arugula offers peppery bite.

Credit: Greg DuPree

Green Bean Salad with Crispy Bread Crumbs

This dish is perfect for picnics, barbecues, or even holiday meals, but easy enough to add to your weeknight rotation. 

Credit: Greg DuPree

Mostly Make-Ahead BBQ Ribs

These can be made up to a day in advance, perfect for ensuring a truly relaxing weekend barbecue or holiday party. 

Credit: Greg DuPree

Nectarine-and-Burrata Salad

Juicy, olive oil-slicked nectarines nestle up alongside tangy pickled onions and creamy burrata.

Credit: Greg DuPree

Garlic-and-Herb Potato Salad

This garlicky, herbaceous rendition of potato salad makes a good case for staying away from the mayo for good. 

Credit: Greg DuPree

Caramelized Shallot Dip

Shallots stand in for onions in what's an otherwise straightforward sour cream dip.

Credit: Greg DuPree

PB&J Ice Cream Sandwiches

All the most craveable parts of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich are here in this ice cream treat. 

Credit: Greg DuPree

Sparkling Lemonade Mixed Drinks

These low ABV alternatives are great for long summer afternoons or hot evening barbecues.

5 Easy Dinners

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Gnocchi Alla Vodka

Creamy tomato sauce blankets every little potato dumpling in this easy take on penne alla vodka.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Nicoise-Inspired Summer Salad

Smoked trout stands in for the traditional tuna, which pairs perfectly with the chickpeas.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Crispy Chicken and Blue Cheese Salad

This salad is tasty, delicious, and best of all? It comes together in under 30 minutes.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Grilled Sriracha Pork Chops With Sesame Smashed Cucumbers

The honey in the marinade is the key to getting a caramelized crust on the chop, which pairs perfectly with the vinegary cucumbers.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Grilled Lamb Flatbread

Melted mozzarella ties together the spiced ground lamb filling, slices of red onion, and pops of salty feta cheese.

Kitchen Hero: Artichokes

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Roasted Artichokes and Potatoes

Roasting concentrates the artichokes' bright, lemony flavors, and smoked paprika highlights their citrusy notes. 

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Baked Marinated Chicken

With jars of artichokes in the pantry, you always have a delicious, healthy side ready to go.

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Artichoke Mac and Cheese

Artichokes dress up creamy mac and cheese, adding texture and punch to every bite.

Plant Powered

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Superfood Pesto

Sunflower, hemp, and flax come together in a symphony of flavors ranging from nutty to spicy to buttery. 

