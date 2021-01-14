22 Recipes From the January 2021 Issue of Real Simple
Get the recipes from this month’s issue.
Brighten Up Breakfast
Thick, rich, and caffeinated (unless you use decaf, which is a-OK), this concoction gets its extreme creaminess courtesy of avocado and frozen banana. Tahini lends depth of flavor, and a pinch of kosher salt and dollop of maple syrup balance everything out. Who said you couldn't have dessert for breakfast?
The good news for pink smoothie lovers is that fiber-rich dragon fruit is now widely available in blender-ready frozen puree packs. So pop one into the blender along with equally vibrant raspberries and a small cooked beet for a pretty-in-pink smoothie that tastes and good as it looks.
Probiotic kefir (like a runny yogurt) is excellent for gut health, and turmeric adds an anti-inflammatory boost, not to mention a slightly peppery flavor note. If you can't find kefir, use plain yogurt; ground ginger stands in perfectly for the turmeric.
This is the recipe to reach for when your body is craving a super-healthy breakfast. Baby spinach and cucumber both blend up beautifully, giving the drink a gorgeous emerald hue, but zero vegetal vibes. Hemp seeds add protein and healthy fats, while the apple and pineapple contribute fresh flavor. No matter what smoothie you're making, be sure to add the liquid to the blender first to help ensure a smoother blend.
This fried rice-inspired egg scramble flips the script on the classic dish, putting eggs front and center with chewy brown rice folded in throughout each bite.
This uniquely delicious breakfast scramble combines caramelized corn kernels and juicy roasted red peppers with fluffy scrambled eggs. A shower of fresh cilantro over the finished dish brings an herbal note, while crumbled queso fresco adds a touch of salty decadence.
You’ll start by crisping up nutty grains of farro in olive oil before adding ribbons of lacinato kale (also known as dinosaur or Tuscan kale) to the skillet. Once tender, you’ll fold in beaten eggs and stir until they’re perfectly tender and fluffy.
Start by cooking bacon until crispy, then use the rendered fat to sauté sliced onions until they’re caramelized and tomatoes until they’re bursting with sweet-tart juice. Adding beaten eggs right to the mixture ensures every bite is packed with tomato and onion.
Start by slathering creamy ricotta on whole-grain toast, and top it with seasonal citrus, a drizzle of olive oil, and a shower of flaky sea salt and crushed red pepper flakes, if you like a little heat. The recipe calls for navel orange, but feel free to swap in grapefruit or blood orange to switch things up.
A schmear of hummus creates the base for thin slices of Persian cucumbers, which have a superior skin-to-flesh ratio compared to the greenhouse kind. You’ll then finish it off with a drizzle of olive oil and sprinkle of za’atar spice mix.
Use homemade or store-bought pesto for this filling and flavorful breakfast. If you're going the store-bought route, opt for a refrigerated variety. It will taste fresher and look more vibrant than a shelf-stable brand.
The Staple: Cream Cheese
It’s actually quite simple to make these nostalgic treats. Just top rectangles of ready-made pie crust with a layer of cream cheese and your favorite jam. You’ll finish each pastry off with a layer of icing for an indulgent treat that will take you back.
Here’s a pro-tip for a truly decadent pasta: stir in some cream cheese. Yes, cream cheese! Its meltable texture makes for the creamiest pasta sauce in this tasty comfort-food dish.
Few snacks are as delicious as a bowl of extra-creamy smoked fish dip. This version is flexible according to your preferences—smoked trout is suggested, but smoked salmon would work, too. Unlike many similar recipes, this one lands just the right balance of creaminess to fish, since you’ll use equal parts cream cheese and trout, ensuring each bite has ample fish.
Five Easy Dinners
You’ll start by cooking cubed lamb shoulder until tender, which then forms the base for tacos. Each is topped off with feta, pomegranate arils (aka “seeds”), yogurt, and mint. It’s an original and delicious recipe that comes together with just 20 minutes of hands-on time.
It all comes together in a single dish: First, you’ll roast the potatoes before adding the salmon fillets, ensuring everything is done at the same time. Arugula brings peppery balance to each bite, while a garlicky lemon mayonnaise adds a bit of decadence to the finished plate.
This simple pasta dinner combines tender bites of chicken with hearty mushrooms in a decadent cream sauce. Unlike many creamy pasta dishes, this one stays on the side of balanced, not cloying, thanks to a glug of sherry vinegar stirred into the sauce and a sprinkle of herbaceous tarragon leaves at the end.
This ribollita recipe features collard greens and black eyed peas alongside a broth that’s flavored with Parmesan rind and tomatoes. What makes it truly delicious is the final step, which features torn ciabatta croutons topped with a hefty portion of grated Parmesan.
Planks of crispy tofu nestle up alongside rice noodles and ribbons of Swiss chard in a spiced vegetable broth that’s spiked with ginger, garlic, tamari, and star anise. Think of it as a delicious, vegetable-rich dish that will warm you through to the core.
Plant Powered
Larb is a traditional Laotian dish (also eaten in Thailand), which features crispy ground meat that’s seasoned with fish sauce, lime juice, mint, scallions, and chiles. This plant-forward rendition swaps in tofu and mushroom for the meat, which you won’t miss.
Big Batch
Let this easy one-pot wonder transport you to the southwest of France without leaving the comfort of your own kitchen. Taking inspiration from cassoulet, this simple stew is a study in layered flavors, but without the hours-long work of the classic version.
These recipes originally appeared in the January 2021 issue of Real Simple.