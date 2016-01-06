Real Simple Food Recipe Collections & Favorites January 2016 Recipes January 2016 Recipes Recipes from this month’s issue. By Real Simple Updated January 06, 2016 Advertisement Save FB Tweet ellipsis More Pinterest Mail Email iphone Send Text Message Print Image zoom Marcus Nilsson Marcus Nilsson SUNDAY PREP SCHOOL Carrot Soup with Herb Yogurt Herb Yogurt Make-Ahead Mac and Cheese Tuna Salad Roasted Squash White Bean Dip Goes-With-Anything Kale Salad Ricotta Meatballs Get the meal plan 5 EASY DINNERS Spanish Beef and Rice Bowls With AvocadoChicken Thighs with Quinoa and Tangy Green BeansSlow-Cooker Kielbasa and White Bean CassouletSquash, Mushroom, and Kale Soup with DillSmoked Paprika Shrimp with Creamy Couscous WHY NOT TRY... GRAPEFRUIT? Grapefruit Pico de Gallo Shrimp, Avocado, and Grapefruit Salad Grapefruit with Ginger Syrup and Ice Cream Chicken with Grapefruit Pan Sauce Gin, Grapefruit, and Thyme Cocktail Grapefruit-glazed Pork Chops THE STAPLE Bloody Mary Mix