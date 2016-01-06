January 2016 Recipes

Recipes from this month’s issue.

By Real Simple
Updated January 06, 2016
Marcus Nilsson
Marcus Nilsson

SUNDAY PREP SCHOOL

5 EASY DINNERS

  1. Spanish Beef and Rice Bowls With Avocado
  2. Chicken Thighs with Quinoa and Tangy Green Beans
  3. Slow-Cooker Kielbasa and White Bean Cassoulet
  4. Squash, Mushroom, and Kale Soup with Dill
  5. Smoked Paprika Shrimp with Creamy Couscous

WHY NOT TRY... GRAPEFRUIT?

THE STAPLE

