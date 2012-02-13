Italian Dinner Party Menu
The starter is store-bought, and the rest of the spread can be finished earlier in the day. Prego.
The Menu
Antipasto Platter
Assemble an assortment of meats, cheeses, and marinated vegetables for an elegant, no-cook appetizer in minutes.
Get the recipe.
Mushroom and Spinach Lasagna
Roasting the mushrooms brings out their earthy, woodsy flavors and adds extra depth to this baked lasagna.
Get the recipe.
Tricolore Salad With Parmesan
This simple salad pairs radicchio, arugula, and endive with a honey-mustard vinaigrette.
Get the recipe.
Garlic Bread
Turn a plain baguette into a must-have side with some butter, chopped garlic, and fresh parsley.
Get the recipe.
Olive Oil Cake With Vanilla Oranges
A not-too-sweet cake flavored with olive oil gets finished with vanilla-infused orange segments and rich cream.
Get the recipe.
