Italian Dinner Party Menu

By Dawn Perry
Updated April 13, 2018
Jonny Valiant
The starter is store-bought, and the rest of the spread can be finished earlier in the day. Prego.
The Menu

—Antipasto Platter

—Mushroom and Spinach Lasagna

—Tricolore Salad With Parmesan

—Garlic Bread

—Olive Oil Cake With Vanilla Oranges

Antipasto Platter

Assemble an assortment of meats, cheeses, and marinated vegetables for an elegant, no-cook appetizer in minutes.

Mushroom and Spinach Lasagna

Roasting the mushrooms brings out their earthy, woodsy flavors and adds extra depth to this baked lasagna.

Tricolore Salad With Parmesan

This simple salad pairs radicchio, arugula, and endive with a honey-mustard vinaigrette.

Garlic Bread

Turn a plain baguette into a must-have side with some butter, chopped garlic, and fresh parsley.

Olive Oil Cake With Vanilla Oranges

A not-too-sweet cake flavored with olive oil gets finished with vanilla-infused orange segments and rich cream.

