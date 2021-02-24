How to Bake Apples in the Microwave

There's something magical about baked apples. They exist in limbo, somewhere between solid and melted (when warmed), firm but giving way with unexpected ease. The comforting scent of baked apples—familiar, lovely, and bringing to mind visions of moms in frilly aprons, playing catch in the street until the lights come on, and family holiday gatherings—fills every corner of the kitchen as it warms the heart. And, as they say, what's more American than apple pie?

The answer? American ingenuity.

Enter microwaved "baked" apples, a simple, no-frills, convenient, and healthier take on a dessert flavor that's—despite originating from the faraway mountains of Kazakhstan—quintessentially home.

Cooking apples in the microwave is an amazing hack to capture that rich, buttery, cinnamon-y flavor without the fuss of making a pie crust, committing to a big portion, or waiting on tenterhooks in front of the oven. Microwaving baked apples is more energy-efficient, too, than waiting for a cavernous oven to heat up and letting it run for an hour. Ready in minutes, microwaved baked apples is as close to instant gratification as you can get with a warm, baked-but-not-in-the-traditional-sense dessert. Lower in calories and added sugar—thanks to its natural sweetness—than most conventional sweets courses, a microwave baked apple is a healthy alternative option that won't feel like one. Plus, because it's best baked and served in its own skin with minimal additives and ingredients, it retains more of its heart-healthy fiber. But more importantly, for the 'Gram, it presents beautifully with the right kind of apple.

The best types of apples to microwave are ones whose peel colors won't fade too much and will retain their shapes—typically firm, slightly tart varieties. Even if you choose to halve your baked apples rather than microwaving them whole, you still want them to be structurally sound when finished; because they're cooked in moist heat, you run the risk of your baked apples turning into applesauce otherwise! Look for Jonagold, Honeycrisp, Pink Lady/Cripps Pink, Braeburn, Crispin, Winesap, Empire, or Rome Beauty apples, whose skin may split but is a fine price to pay for the drama of its size. Gala and Fuji do well, too, but will be milder in flavor. You can combat that with apple cider instead of water (but more on that later).

In general, you want to look for apple types that will stay juicy and bold as the sugars break down under heat. Surprisingly, baking favorite Granny Smith doesn't hold up well to being microwaved, and Granny Smith skins, like that of Golden Delicious apples, lose aesthetic appeal when cooked. McIntosh, Macoun, and Cortlands will also disintegrate under the power of the microwave.